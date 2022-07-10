Fairview and Defiance will meet each other in the Jr. ACME baseball state finals on Monday as both squads were able to win their semifinal contests on Sunday at Defiance High School.
Noah Gomez walked off a 6-5 win for Defiance against Findlay in the second semifinal to earn their chance at back-to-back state Jr. ACME titles.
His single into right field scored Dre Singleton, who reached on an error and stole second, and Defiance completed a comeback win.
They were down 5-3 to the Trojans going into the bottom of six but three runs in the final two innings were enough to catapult them to victory.
The walk-off hero Gomez was 3-for-4 with a double and two singles at the plate while Abel Rubio drove in three runs in the contest.
Singleton earned the win on the mound as he threw three innings in relief and gave up two runs on no hits, five strikeouts and three walks. Luke Webb started the game and went four innings. They both combined to only allow on hit on the day.
Fairview and Versailles did battle in the first semifinal of the day and to call it a shootout would be underestimating it as the Apaches earned a spot in the state championship with a 21-16 win.
Twelve of those 21 runs came in the top of the seventh for Fairview as they entered the inning trailing 14-9. In that 12-run inning Fairview only mustered two hits, both singles, were walked eight times and hit by a pitch five times.
In fact, the Apaches only had one extra-base hit in the entire game, a triple by Cash King, and just eight hits total, but still managed to score 21 runs in part thanks drawing 14 walks and Versailles committing four errors.
Fairview used six different pitchers in the game and only two went more than one inning. King the starter, went 3.1 innings and gave up six runs on five hits. Daniel Harts logged 1.1 innings.
Cole Mack was the only player to log multiple hits for Fairview, two singles. Mack also drove in two runs and scored two himself. Cash King scored four times and drove in four runs despite the triple being his only hit.
Fairview and Defiance's state title bout will be decided on Monday at 6 p.m. back at Defiance High School.
Fairview 411 021 12 - 21 8 3
Versailles 013 316 2 - 16 12 4
Records:
Winning Pitcher: Carter Hill (0.2 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Logan Olinger, Daniel Hartz, Cash King, Eli Meyer, Cole Mack.
Losing Pitcher: E. Demange (1 innings, 2 hits, 9 runs, 1 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: J. Watren, L. Bargg.
Leading Hitters: (Fairview) - Cash King triple, 4 RBIs, 4 runs; Elijah Arend 3 runs; Logan Olinger 2 RBIs; Jesse Coolman 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Daniel Hartz 2 RBIs; Eli Meyer 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Cole Mack 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Zane Timbrook 3 runs. (Versailles) - B. Subler triple, 2 runs; R. Francis triple, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; B. Henry triple, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; E. Demange double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; L. Bargg double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; C. Monnion 2 runs; J. Watren 2 runs.
Findlay 000 202 0 - 5 1 2
Defiance 200 102 1 - 6 8 2
Records: Defiance 19-3.
Winning Pitcher: Dre Singleton (3 innings, 0 hits, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Luke Webb.
Losing Pitcher: M. Hall (1.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: W. Cordonnier, B. Garmong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.