Defiance and Fairview Jr. ACME each saw their squads advance to the state semifinals with first round victories at Defiance High School on Saturday.
Fairview got the tournament kicked off with a 10-4 win over Archbold in the first game of the four-game slate.
They scored eight runs in the first three innings of the contest including a five-run third that saw Elijah Arend drive in a run with a single.
Arend in turn on the mound gave the Apaches a gem, keeping the Blue streaks to just one run through four innings. Overall he went five innings and gave up four runs on four hits, eight strikeouts and one walk. Cole Mack closed out the final two innings for the win.
Zane Timbrook had a triple and came across to score twice in the game. Arend had two singles and three runs scored in the contest.
In the second game of the day Defiance was able to overcome Western Buckeye League rival Lima Shawnee 6-1.
It was a 1-1 game going into the fifth inning after Defiance right fielder Casen Linebrink mowed down a runner at home to end the top of four and keep the score tied at one.
Then lightning struck twice as this time center fielder Cohen Stockman came up firing on a two-out Shawnee single in the fifth inning and again the Indians were denied a lead after being thrown out at home plate.
Defiance responded immediately with Sam Gerschutz walking on four pitches to begin the bottom of five and then Dre Singleton roping an RBI triple into the left center gap to give Defiance a lead.
Luke Hutcheson came up to bat next and laid down a suicide squeeze, scoring Singleton and giving Defiance two run cushion.
That was all that starter Khalil Ligon needed too, as he had been mowing down Shawnee hitters all game. He went six innings, giving up a run (not earned) on seven hits, eight strikeouts and two walks.
The top of the sixth was particularly impressive for Ligon as holding a 3-1 lead, he gave up two singles to begin the inning, but set down the next two batters via strikeout.
That wasn't the end of the danger though as he walked the bases loaded and then had a six pitch battle that ended a in a dribbler back to the pitcher to get out of the jam and keep the lead in tact. And Ligon was not shy about showing his emotions coming off the mound.
Defiance would tack three more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a particularly big two RBI single coming from Linebrink to start the scoring. Christian Conley also singled in a run for the Bulldogs in the inning.
Ligon would attempt to come out for the complete game win but after walking the first batter he was pulled in favor of Gayrson Smiddy who saw bases loaded with one out but closed the came unscathed.
Defiance now moves on to play Findlay, who won their first round matchup against Bellfontaine. First pitch is scheduled after Fairview's scheduled start against Versailles at 1 p.m. at Defiance High School.
Archbold 010 012 0 - 4 5 3
Fairview 125 110 x - 10 9 3
Records: Fairview 12-10
Winning Pitcher: Elijah Arend (5 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cole Mack.
Losing Pitcher: Broden Piercefield (2.2 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Sean Garcia.
Leading Hitters: (Archbold) - Madden Valentine 2 singles; J. Grime triple. (Fairview) - Zane Timbrook triple, 2 runs; Cash King double; Cole Mack double, single, 2 RBIs; Elijah Arend 2 singles, 3 runs; Jesse Coolman 2 singles.
Lima Shawnee 000 100 0 - 1 7 0
Defiance 001 023 x - 6 8 3
Records: Defiance 18-3-1.
Winning Pitcher: (Shawnee) - Khalil Ligon (6 innings, 7 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Garyson Smiddy.
Losing Pitcher: Jack Schimnoellar (5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: T. Bevilockway, K. Fritchie.
Leading Hitters: (Shawnee) - K. Fritchie 2 singles. (Defiance) - Dre Singleton triple, single; Christian Conley triple, single; Casen Linebrink 2 RBIs
