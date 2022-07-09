The Defiance Jr. ACME baseball team reached the top of the mountain last summer when it was crowned state champions for the first time since 2017. and the Bulldogs will look to do it again in their fifth trip in eight seasons.
Last year’s win, however, came at Anthony Wayne. This year the eight-team tournament will be hosted at Defiance with the quarterfinals starting today at 11 a.m. The semifinals start on Sunday at 1 p.m. The finals will be played on Monday at 6 p.m.
Getting to play on their home turf will be an advantage for the Bulldogs who look for their fourth state title under 17-year head coach Jeff Oberlin.
“We’ve done well traveling, but it is nice to be at home,” Oberlin said. “We know the turf, the turf has been great for the kids. We know what to expect whereas sometimes teams that come in that haven’t played on turf, it could definitely be a disadvantage.”
While less traveling and a familiar place will certainly be an advantage, that isn’t why the Bulldogs find themselves back in the state tournament.
They are once again a very strong team, coming in with a 17-3 record on the season. It is a mix of new guys and four players that were apart of the state championship team last year and to this point, they’ve clicked on all cylinders.
“We’ve got a good group of kids, we’ve got about 20 on the roster. It’s a larger group than I’m used to, but this group of kids that came in were extremely well coached by their prior coaches,” Oberlin said.
And it isn’t just the experience or great prior coaching that is carrying this team, it’s the chemistry as it is full of kids who have played together at some point or another.
“This is probably one of the closest knit group of kids that I have had over the year,” Oberlin said. “They all work together. It’s probably the epitome of the word team. They cheer for each other when somebody’s on the bench and they’ve all got a role to play.”
That has led to in Oberlin’s opinion one of the most well-rounded squads Defiance has ever had.
They have speed with 170 stolen bases in just 20 games and even more impressively, they’ve only been caught 14 times. But to steal bases they have to be able to get on and they’ve certainly been doing that as well.
Noah Gomez has been leading the way the plate so far with a .550 batting average and 21 RBIs, both team-highs. Logan Hutcheson has a .410 batting average and leads the team with 24 runs scored.
But even more importantly, especially in a tournament setting, Defiance has can pitch and play defense and according to Oberlin, its some of the best defense he’s ever had.
“Our defense is as good as it has been in the last 17 years that I have been here,” he said. “The kids are versatile, they can play more than one position and that is something that we work on.”
And as anyone would expect at Defiance they have a good pitching staff too. Khalil Ligon is the fireballer for the Bulldogs as he is 4-0 on the season with a .863 ERA. Luke Hutcheson has also been good for them with a 5-0 record and a 2.69 ERA.
Those two will be important to the Defiance cause as will their pitching depth and making sure that the coaches know the pitch count at all times.
“With the new pitching rules that went into effect a few years back, you really have to watch your pitch counts. You have to be careful if you want to try and use your number one or number two pitcher for that championship game,” Oberlin said.
Defiance will see a couple of familiar foes and other area teams in the tournament as well. Fairview and Archbold will face off in first game of the tournament on Saturday.
Farirview comes in with a 11-10 record after falling to Defiance in the district tournament 11-1.
They are led at the plate by Logan Olinger who is hitting .435 with seven RBIs and 12 runs. Z. Timbrook and C. King are tied for the team lead in RBIs with 15. D. Hartz has 21 runs scored to lead the team.
On the mound, Elijah Arend led the team in innings pitched but he is currently pitching for the senior ACME team in the district tournament. That means that C. King is their next leader in innings with 25.2 innings pitched. He is second on the team only to Arend with a .545 ERA.
Archbold comes in with a 4-5 record on the season.
The winner between the Apaches and the Bluestreaks will get either Coldwater or Versailles in the semis.
Defiance will play Lima Shawnee in the last game of the first round on Saturday. They play the winner of Bellfountaine and Findlay.
