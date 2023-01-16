With the new year in full swing, the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls made their first appearance on Monday as multiple area squads found themselves among the state’s best.
In the opening boys poll, Defiance made its first appearance in the state rankings in seven years as the 12-1 Bulldogs opened up the poll season ranked No. 6 in Division II, seven points behind fifth-ranked Cincinnati Taft. Rossford, the only team to beat Defiance this year, opened ninth in D-II.
Meanwhile, defending D-III state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf is right in the mix atop the state’s best at No. 4 in the state. Despite a loss to Lima Senior on Saturday, the 10-3 Titans tallied 64 points, just four behind a tie for No. 2 between Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Toledo Emmanuel Christian.
Finally, Division IV saw 12-1 Patrick Henry ranked sixth in the first state poll, 11 points behind Convoy Crestview for fifth.
In the girls state rankings, Ottawa-Glandorf earned the No. 3 rating in Division III to lead all area teams. A pair of NWOAL squads are in the mix receiving points in the polls as 13-1 Bryan earned 19 points to tie for 13th in Division II with Gates Mills Gilmour Academy and Canal Fulton Northwest. The other league squad is the Liberty Center Tigers, whose 13-1 record earned them 19 points to tie with Portsmouth West for 11th in Division III.
Of local interest, Toledo Central Catholic (No. 3 D-II boys, No. 2 D-II girls), Convoy Crestview (No. 5 D-IV boys, No. 13 D-IV girls), Marion Local (No. 8 D-IV boys and girls) and O-G were all double-ranked squads from the area. The Toledo Christian girls earned a first-place vote and a No. 4 spot in D-IV while Liberty-Benton’s boys opened at No. 8 in Division III and the girls at No. 12 in D-II. Toledo Start is also in the girls state rankings at No. 12 in Division I.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.