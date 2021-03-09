HILLIARD – Five local finished in the middle of the pack in their events at the Ohio High School Gymnastics state meet at Hilliard Bradley High School.
Antwerp twin freshman sisters Brooke and Hannah Molitor each scored 8.65 on the bars to finish in a tie for 22nd place.
Liberty Center’s Samantha Engler finished with a score of 8.625 on the beam to finish in 26th place. Calla Oelkrug of the Tigers scored 8.575 to finish in a tie for 27th place.
Patrick Henry’s Hailee Baird tallied a score of 8.775 to finish in 33rd place on the floor.
