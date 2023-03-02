For the third straight year, Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor and Liberty Center’s Calla Oelkrug will compete on the state’s largest stage for gymnastics this weekend at the state gymnastics championships at Hilliard Bradley High School.
For Molitor, the third trip to state is a notable one as the Archer junior standout will compete in the all-around for the third time but also while qualifying in all four events. Only three other gymnasts (Bree Vargo, Brunswick; Tessa Brousek, Parma Padua; Tayten Swain, Olentangy Berlin) achieved that feat and will compete Saturday.
Molitor finished first on bars and beam on Friday at the Northwest District championships at Anderson Arena in Bowling Green to nab the all-around title. The Archer junior was third on floor and fifth on vault as well to secure individual qualifier spots in all four disciplines.
Molitor was a state qualifier in bars and beam at last year’s state meet, finishing 11th in both events while finishing in a tie for 16th in the all-around. As a freshman, Molitor was 26th in the all-around while recording an 8.65 in the bars as an individual qualifier. Joining her that year was twin sister Brooke, who tied her score as both finished in a tie for 22nd.
Meanwhile, Liberty Center senior Calla Oelkrug will compete in Hilliard on beam for the third straight postseason, marking the fifth straight year an LC gymnast will compete at state.
Oelkrug was third on beam in the district meet to earn her spot at state, an event where she finished tied for eighth with a 9.2 score after tying for 27th as a sophomore at state.
Team competition will open up state festivities at Hilliard Bradley on Friday while the individual state championships will compete on Saturday. Doors open for fans at 10:30 a.m. for the event with competition beginning at noon.
