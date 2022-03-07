HILLIARD — Antwerp sophomore Hannah Molitor finished tied for 16th in the all-around standings in the state individual gymnastics championships held at Hilliard Bradley High School on Saturday.

Molitor, a two-time state qualifier, earned her best score of 9.15 in the balance beam (tie-11th) while tallying a 9.1 on vault, a 9.075 on the uneven bars (tie-11th) and an 8.6 on the floor exercise, tying her with Jade Gerhard of Lewis Center Olentangy for 16th in the team standings.

Meanwhile, Liberty Center’s Calla Oelkrug finished in a three-way tie for eighth place in the balance beam with a 9.2. The LC junior tied with North Olmsted’s Emma Nolan and Aurora’s Hannah Salgado for the top-10 finish in her second year of state qualification.

