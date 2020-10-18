Pettisville senior Max Leppelmeier capped an outstanding career on the links with a 147 total in two rounds at the Division III state golf tournament at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury on Friday and Saturday, finishing tied for second in the state.
Leppelmeier followed a Friday round of 74 with a 73 Saturday, tying him with Columbus Wellington School's Carsten Judge for second place. The duo finished just one shot behind Berlin Hiland's Brookston Hummel for the best total score in D-III.
The Blackbirds finished fourth overall in the state with a 669 total score behind team champion Canton Central Catholic, Berlin Hiland and Gates Mills Gilmour Academy. Tommy McWatters added a 163 total while Caleb Nafziger shot 170, Levi Myers 189 and Jake King 202.
Wauseon's Andy Scherer competed in the Division II state tournament as an individual at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course and finished 61st overall with rounds of 94 and 89.
In the girls state tournament at the OSU Scarlet Course, Wauseon finished 11th of 12, firing 21 shots better on Saturday from its opening round Friday.
Lexe McQuillin shot 89 and 86 to finish No. 33 overall with a 175 total while Calaway Gerken had a 183 (95-88). Jordan King shot 206 (104-102), Hallie Frank shot 231 (125-106) and Ellie Oyer shot 237 (115-122).
Lima Central Catholic cruised to another state championship, finishing an astounding 53 shots clear of second-place Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.