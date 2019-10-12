Area D-II and III golfers got off to a good start at the state golf tournament on Friday morning at three different courses near Columbus .
Kalida is tied for ninth with a 356 at the Scarlet Course in Columbus on Friday afternoon.
Josh Recker posted an 83, currently in a tie for 26th to lead the Wildcats while teammate Ryan Klausing is tied for 29th with an 84.
Tinora’s Dylan Von Deylen also carded an 83 in a tie for 26th while Wayne Trace’s Kaden Sutton shot an 88, good enough for a tie for 39th.
In D-II, Bryan’s Case Hartman is currently tied for 38 after posing an 85 at the NorthStar Course in Sunbury.
On the girls side, Kalida’s Grace Miller sits tied for 18th after finishing with an 80 at the Gray Course while Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger is tied for 60th with a 98.
Action resumes today at all three courses at 9 a.m.
