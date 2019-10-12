COLUMBUS - The Kalida boys golf team had a round of 348 Saturday after the 356 Friday to finish in eighth with a 704 at the Division III boys golf state championship at The Ohio State University Scarlet course.
Josh Recker finished tied in 23rd overall after his round of 83 Saturday. Justin Siebeneck finished with an 85, Ryan Klausing closed with an 86, David Peck carded a 94 and Alec Ellerbrock carded a 96.
Tinora's Dylan Von Deylen shot an 82 on Saturday, one better than his Friday score. His total of 165 was good enough to finish in a tie for 21st place.
Wayne Trace's Kaden Sutton closed with a 91 to finish with a 179, which placed him in a tie for 43rd.
Division II
At the Division II state meet at NorthStar in Sunbury, Bryan's Case Hartman matched his 85 on Friday with another one on Saturday to shoot a 170. That placed him in a tie for 38th place.
Girls Division II
At the Division II girls meet at the OSU Gray course, Kalida's Grace Miller closed with an 84 to shoot a 164 overall. That placed her 20th overall.
Wayne Trace's Kenadie Daeger withdrew after the first round Friday.
