After day one of state golf action, a pair of local golfers are amid the top 15 in the state’s best on the links.
In the Division II girls state tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course, Hicksville senior Kenzie Schroeder is tied for 15th after the first of two rounds in Columbus after shooting a 12-over round of 82. Schroeder recorded pars on six holes starting her round on the back nine while a run of two bogeys and two double bogeys in the final five holes of her round kept the Aces’ senior from climbing the leaderboard higher in her second state go-round.
Schroeder’s round ties her with Kettering Alter’s Lauren Miller and Gates Mills Hawken’s Kate Petersen as her plus-12 round is just six shots back of a four-way tie for first place.
In the Division II boys tournament at the OSU Scarlet Course, Archbold junior Cahle Roth is in contention in the individual field after shooting an eight-over round of 79 on Friday to tie with Mentor Lake Catholic’s Jimmy Hoose for 12th, seven shots back of first place and four shots back of a three-way tie for second. Roth, the second straight Archbold individual state qualifier, shot a six-over 41 on the front nine but birdied No. 1 to start his back nine and added a birdie on the par-five fourth hole to bounce back.
Napoleon’s Will Fraker struggled in his opening round, shooting 92 to tie for 54th in the individual field.
Finally, Miller City sophomore Will Otto shot 87 as the Wildcats’ state representative at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury in the Division III state tournament.
Otto’s round started off on a rough note with a triple-bogey to start on the 10th hole but the MC soph had a run of four pars in five holes to right the ship. Otto is tied with Dalton’s Todd Brahler and Fort Frye’s Dawson Layton after his round.
Individual golfers will begin their second round on Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at all three courses on either the first or 10th tee.
