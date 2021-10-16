Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne completed her second day of state tournament competition at the Ohio State University Gray Course, following a Friday round of 92 with a 94 on Saturday. Fellow GMC and county representative Kenzie Schroeder of Hicksville shot 82 Saturday, birdying the first hole with 41s on both the front and back nine. Schroeder’s two-day total of 162 ties the Aces’ junior golfer for 14th in the tournament with West Salem Northwestern’s Kylee Purdy, just three shots out of a spot on the all-Ohio roster.
Kalida improved three shots from its first-day total of 337 with a team score of 334 on Saturday in the second day of Division III state golf action at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.
Ryan Klausing shot a 75 to lead the day for the Wildcats, picking up a pair of birdies en route to a 156 weekend series, tying him for 10th best. Connor Nartker and Ethan Warnecke each shot 85 while Justin Siebeneck shot 89. Klausing’s round was tied for the second-best score of the day behind overall leader Sam Evans of Worthington Christian, who shot 73.
Kalida finished fifth overall in the Division III team field.
Archbold junior Luke Rosebrook followed Friday’s round of 83 at the Scarlet Course with another 83 on Saturday to finish 27th in the individual standings with a cumulative 166 on the weekend.
In Division II, Bryan took a step back from a first-round 334 as the Golden Bears tallied a 363 in the second round of team tournament action at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. Noah Huard’s 83 led the scorecard for the Golden Bears while Drew Dauber shot 87. Carter Brown and Nathan Hess added rounds of 95 and 98, respectively. Bryan finishes the weekend tied for eighth in the team standings with Gallipolis Gallia Academy
