The Bryan boys golf team was third through 18 holes of action on Friday at the Division II boys golf state championships at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury while Kalida was sixth in the team standings in Division III at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.
In the Division II girls state meet at the OSU Gray Course, Hicksville junior Kenzie Schroeder shot an 80 to tie for 13th best in the individual scoring list. Ayersville sophomore Autumn Osborne shot a 92 in her first taste of state tournament action.
Schroeder’s round saw a bogey and two double-bogeys on the front nine before finishing plus-five on the back nine. With a second round yet to play Saturday, Schroeder is well within shouting distance of a top-eight finish with eighth-place Samantha Turk of Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph just three shots ahead.
In the boys D-II meet, Bryan junior Drew Dauber led the way with a four-over 76, tallying two birdies in a front-nine 34 before a quadruple-bogey on the 12th hole sidelined the round. Nathan Hess shot an 81 for the Golden Bears while Noah Huard and Carter Brown shot 84 and 93, respectively. Fifth-man Colin Shirkey birdied the first hole in a 96 for the Bears, which shot 334 as a team, 40 shots back of leader Kettering Alter and tied with Carrollton and Cincinnati Wyoming for third.
In Division III, Archbold junior Luke Rosebrook shot 83 in his first state tournament round, shooting a solid 39 on the front nine before a plus-nine 44 on the back nine. Kalida’s first day of action saw its top four scorers shoot between 81 and 90 as the Wildcats were sixth through 18 holes, nine shots back of fifth-place Cincinnati Seven Hills and 27 back of leading Berlin Hiland.
Ryan Klausing’s 81 led the charge for the Wildcats with Justin Siebeneck shooting 82, Connor Nartker 84 and Ethan Warnecke a 90. All four scoring golfers recorded one birdie in each of their rounds.
Action will resume at all three courses Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m.
