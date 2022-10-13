A quartet of area golfers will compete on the state’s biggest stage as Napoleon senior Will Fraker, Archbold junior Cahle Roth and Miller City sophomore Will Otto begin their treks in the Division II and III state golf championships on Friday and Saturday along with Hicksville senior star Kenzie Schroeder in the Division II girls tournament at the Gray Course at Ohio State University.
Schroeder has a chance to add to an already outstanding resume on the links in her Aces’ career after qualifying for state for the second straight season. The Hicksville senior is the three-time defending Green Meadows Conference medalist and two-time defending sectional medalist. Schroeder was seven shots clear of the second-best individual golfer at sectionals at Auglaize but had to rally through a scorecard playoff for the fourth and final individual state qualifying spot with Danbury’s Kamil Stephens at Sycamore Springs last week.
Schroeder not only competed at the Division II state meet a year ago but excelled, finishing in a tie for 14th overall by shooting 80 and 82 in her two-day showing at the state level and nearly swept medalist honors through the postseason as a junior with medalist wins at the GMC and sectional tournaments before finishing as district runner-up behind eventual D-II state runner-up Nicole Jones of Shelby.
For Fraker and Roth, the Division II postseason sends the duo to the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus while Otto will golf in the Division III state meet at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.
Fraker seized his spot at state, the first Wildcat qualifier in a decade, in dramatic fashion by sinking an eagle on the 18th hole of the D-II district tournament at Eagle’s Landing in Oregon to cap off a stellar round of 75 for the fourth-best score of any district golfer and the second-best individual qualifying round.
“What a shot it was, 195 yards over water with some pretty steady wind,” recalled Napoleon boys golf coach Casten Reed. “Will’s transformation from a recreational golfer to a leader on a sectional championship golf team has been an incredible transformation to watch. If you asked Will in August if state was on his mind, I can almost guarantee you he would say no, at least not as an individual accomplishment.
“He has been integral in pushing our players to be more competitive in practice, drills and even in their rounds for fun, which is why we were so successful in tournaments this year.”
Fraker was fifth-best overall in sectionals at Moose Landing two weeks ago as Napoleon matched Van Buren for first place in the team standings and led the Wildcats with an 80 as the team finished fifth in a brutally-tough Northern Lakes League tournament.
For Fraker, the stage is big enough and the accomplishment enough to overwhelm but staying present will be key, according to Reed.
“The main focus is enjoying this accomplishment,” said the Napoleon mentor of the senior, who is the first Wildcat to qualify for state since Brandon Lambert in 2012. “I don’t want Will to get caught up in performing before the tournament even starts. It is the highest achievement a high school golfer can achieve and he needs to enjoy it to the fullest. If you have ever seen Will swing a golf club, there is not much that can go wrong, so our main focus will be cleaning up fundamentals to build confidence heading into Scarlet.”
Fraker won’t be alone in the D-II field as Archbold junior phenom Cahle Roth earned a berth at state following a stellar 2022 campaign.
The junior Bluestreak is the second straight individual to qualify for state after teammate Luke Rosebrook advanced a season ago and finished 27th overall individually.
Roth earned medalist honors at both the NWOAL meet and district meet while tying with Rosebrook as sectional medalists after both shot 77 at Heatherdowns as the team missed out on a district berth in a tie for fourth. Roth, who has honed his game over the summer as part of the Toledo Junior Golf Association, shot a scorching 70 in district play at Eagle’s Landing to finish two shots clear as medalist.
Roth is no stranger to the leaderboard, finishing fourth overall at sectionals as a freshman as a team district qualifier while finishing fifth and eighth his first two years in the NWOAL meet and winning sectional medalist as a sophomore before finishing just three shots back of a state individual berth last season.
Rounding out the field is Miller City sophomore Will Otto, who has taken well to his first extended trip in the postseason. The Wildcat duffer shot 78 in a tie for the fourth-best score overall at the Stone Ridge District, finishing third among district qualifiers and avoiding a playoff behind him at 79. Miller City was fourth overall in sectionals at Pike Run the week prior, missing districts as a team by just three strokes. Otto paced MC with an 83, winning a second-hole playoff against Antwerp sophomore Braylen Moreno to advance. Otto’s only other postseason experience prior to this year came when he shot 98 as the fifth score on the Wildcat card in a ninth-place showing at sectionals in 2021.
Schroeder’s second and final state go-round will begin at 10:50 a.m. at the Ohio State Gray Course on the 10th hole, teeing off with Stephens and Shaker Heights Laurel’s Siena Maschke.
At the Scarlet Course, Cahle Roth will tee off at 10:40 a.m. on the first tee with fellow No. 1 district finishers Connor Ritter of Magnolia Sandy Valley and Edward Kehl of Vincent Warren. Fraker will also tee off at 10:40 a.m. but on the 10th tee with Aidan Cannone of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy and Brady Gill of Wheelersburg.
In the D-III meet at NorthStar, Otto will tee off at 10:40 on the 10th tee with Massillon Tuslaw’s Adam Sibila and Lima Central Catholic’s Parker Judy.
