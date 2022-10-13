101322_cno_schroeder state golf.jpg

A quartet of area golfers will compete on the state’s biggest stage as Napoleon senior Will Fraker, Archbold junior Cahle Roth and Miller City sophomore Will Otto begin their treks in the Division II and III state golf championships on Friday and Saturday along with Hicksville senior star Kenzie Schroeder in the Division II girls tournament at the Gray Course at Ohio State University.

