With districts behind, a group of area golfers in D-II and III will realize the ultimate dream in competing at the state tournament beginning on Friday at three different courses.
In D-II, Bryan’s Case Hartman will play as an individual at NorthStar Golf Course in Sunbury after tying for second with 77 at the district tournament with Lima Bath’s Britton Hall.
Meanwhile, at the Gray Course in Columbus, Wayne Trace’s Kenadie Daeger and Kalida’s Grace Miller will compete after securing berths at the district.
Daeger finished seventh at Sycamore Springs posting an 84 while Miller took eighth place with an 85.
In D-III, the Kalida boys will take momentum onto the Scarlet Course on Friday after winning the district.
“This is pretty cool,” admitted Wildcat boys and girls coach Ken Schnipke. “I expect them all to just go down there and do the best they can and never give up and we’ll see where it puts us. Berlin Hiland and Wellington are probably the favorites.”
Ryan Klausing (84), Josh Recker (76), David Peck (87), Alec Edelbrock (82) and Justin Siebeneck (86) will try to replicate what they did at the district and Schnipke is excited to see what his boys and his lone girl can do this weekend.
“I would like to see them keep their composure and act like gentlemen and a lady,” he added. “I want them to just do the best they can. Three of the boys are seniors and Grace is a senior so it is nice to see them end their career at the state tournament. All their hard work and time payed off.”
Tinora’s Dylan Von Deylen and Wayne Trace’s Kaden Sutton will also be in the field after strong postings a week ago.
Von Deylen tied for first with a 75 while Sutton took sixth, carding a 79.
“I expect to see a lot of young talented golfers that have worked hard throughout the year to accomplish a great achievement,” explained Raider coach Chris Rosswurm. “Kalida has a solid team from the area and as far as individuals, it’s hard to pick a favorite but Dylan (Von Deylen) and Kaden (Sutton) are my favorites.”
Von Deylen has had an excellent run in his final season donning Tinora green, finishing as medalist in both the sectional and district tournaments at Ironwood and Stone Ridge, respectively. The Tinora golfer also claimed first place individually at the Defiance and Stryker Invitationals.
Rosswurm realizes a trip to state is once in a lifetime experience and he wants his golfer to understand that as well.
“I want Kaden to go down and enjoy this opportunity,” he said of the Green Meadows Conference tournament medalist. “Because it’s something he will remember the rest of his life and secondly, just go and play his game.”
Action will begin on Friday and will resume Saturday.
