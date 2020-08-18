COLUMBUS — "It's not going to be typical Friday night football in Ohio."
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pointed out the obvious in his much-anticipated news conference Tuesday from the Ohio Statehouse, announcing that contact sports would be allowed this fall serving as a green light for high school football and soccer.
Non-contact fall sports (volleyball, cross country, golf and girls tennis) were approved and have started practicing and competing against other schools but with the scheduled start of the season for soccer on Friday and football on Aug. 28, the news was fervently anticipated over the past few weeks.
"Sports matter," said DeWine in his news conference. "It makes a difference. Sports provide all the things we know, discipline, order and structure in athletes' lives and certainly brings joys to those athletes and their families as well."
DeWine's order allowing sports to proceed will be released on Wednesday allowing contact sports not just at the high school level but at the collegiate and professional levels. The news conference Tuesday mainly focused on the high school field, which has seen continued contact between the Governor's office, the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
The order will go into effect Friday, confirming a go-ahead as scheduled for soccer teams to start their seasons.
Another major point from DeWine's announcement was that any school wishing to play their fall season in the spring because of concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may do so.
The order will also outline what schools will be allowed to do regarding spectators at events. Parents of athletes, cheerleaders, band members, color guard and other game-related roles will be permitted to attend the events in person, along with close family members.
An update from the OHSAA for school administrators was sent out Tuesday afternoon. In a release to administrators and later the media on Tuesday evening, the OHSAA announced that football teams would be permitted one intra-school scrimmage on either Friday or Saturday of this week.
However, specifics of who will be allowed to attend will be ultimately determined by individual school districts.
"It is important for that young person to have people there to support them," said DeWine. "We will not have spectators other than family members or people very close to that particular child. We will leave that up to the school on how to do that."
Though specific details for attendance limitations will be listed in the state's guidance release Wednesday, the OHSAA announced that based on guidance from the governor's office, schools will be limited in the numbers of players dressing for contests. Football teams will be limited to 60 players dressed, 22 for soccer and 15 for volleyball.
In addition, the OHSAA is limiting marching and pep bands to perform only at home contests.
Testing has also been a hot topic and a crucial issue in whether teams will take their field, pitch, course or court this fall following testing requirement guidelines earlier this summer for the TBT basketball tournament in Columbus that were renewed in an earlier order.
DeWine clarified that those testing requirements were not applicable to Wednesday's order and plan going forward.
"It was never our intent that testing requirement would be for students," explained DeWine. "We don't assume that testing is going to be that widespread. We're certainly willing to work with schools on it."
In his remarks, Lt. Gov. Husted also noted accountability by local school districts in returning to the field of play.
"In addition to local health departments, the OHSAA will hold schools, athletes and parents accountable," said Husted. "They will have site inspectors at contests to ensure the rules are being followed."
Husted also noted that forfeitures of games for teams and programs could be possible if guidelines are not followed.
