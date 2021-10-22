MASON — After reaching the state tournament for the second straight year, Bryan senior Emilee Bassett and junior Reese Grothaus fell in the first round of the doubles tournament, 6-1, 6-1.
The loss comes at the hands of a junior and senior duo from Richfield Revere, Maddie Kavenagh and Morgan Dobos, who were able to reach the final four after defeating their second round opponent 7-6 (1), 6-3.
The Bryan girls will now look to the team tournament on Sunday, as they’ll look to bring home the program’s first state championship after defeating Shelby 4-1 to get there.
The team is currently 24-0 on the season they’ll play Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, who were ranked No. 6 in Division II for the state in the final poll, for a spot in the state championship. The Golden Bears were ranked No. 8 in Division II.
