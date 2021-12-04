SATURDAY
DIVISION V
VERSAILLES 20, KIRTLAND 16
CANTON — Versailles made plenty of history Saturday night in the final game of the 2021 OHSAA football season, snapping No. 1 Kirtland’s 56-game win streak and ending the Hornets’ three-year reign as state champions with a 20-16 Division V state championship win at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Versailles (15-1, No. 8 AP) brought back the seventh state championship in school history and the first since 2003 by staking out a 20-3 second-half lead by flipping the script on Kirtland and holding the ball for 31:17 while forcing four turnovers from the Hornets (14-1).
Versailles QB Carson Bey got the scoring started with a 15-yard TD run in the first quarter on a 10-play, 63-yard opening drive that took 5:29 off the clock. Bey found Michael Osborne for a 24-yard strike to cap another 10-yard TD drive while leading a scoring effort in the third quarter that wound 7:22 off the clock with a 13-play, 80-yard march capped by a Jack Osborne one-yard TD dive.
Gage Sullivan found the endzone with 9:03 left from 29 yards out for Kirtland while M Rus scored with 37 seconds left to get the Hornets close but ultimately just short of a repeat as D-V state champs and third overall (2018 title was in Division VI).
Bey passed for 129 yards and a score while rushing for a team-high 86 yards on 27 totes as Versailles converted 6-of-12 third downs.
Sullivan finished with 118 yards rushing and a touchdown while Rus had 39 rush yards and 32 receiving yards, coming up just short of 2,000 yards on the season with 1,999 yards in his final season.
Versailles did fellow Midwest Athletic Conference program Delphos St. John’s a favor as Kirtland’s win streak ended one victory short of tying the Blue Jays’ record of 57 straight from 1996-2001. The defeat for Kirtland was the first since losing to Marion Local in the 2017 D-VI state title game and the 55-game streak passed Versailles’ past mark of 54 straight wins from 1993-96.
DIVISION VII
MARION LOCAL 42, NEWARK CATHOLIC 7
CANTON — Marion Local added to its historic run of football success this millennium as the No. 1 Flyers dominated Newark Catholic 42-7 in the Division VII state championship game on Saturday for the program’s 12th state championship, all since 2000.
The championship breaks the Flyers’ tie with Division I Cleveland St. Ignatius for the most state titles by one school in state history.
Marion Local’s victory was a complete one as the Flyers (16-0) out-gained Newark Catholic (14-2, No. 3) 402-148, picked the Irish off twice and allowed just eight NC first downs.
Quarterback Peyton Otte was responsible for five of the six touchdowns for the Flyers, passing for 252 yards and three TDs on 13-of-18 completions while rushing for a team-high 65 yards nad two more TDs, including a 54-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter. Receiver Brady Ronnebaum caught six passes for 124 yards and two TDs.
The Flyers’ victory is the 38th football state championship for the Midwest Athletic Conference and one of three MAC teams playing in the final weekend of the 2021 football season.
The Irish, owners of eight state titles of their own, were competing in their first state championship game since 2012. QB Cole Canter passed for 103 yards and a score while rushing for 23 yards on seven carries as Newark Catholic was held to 45 yards rushing.
DIVISION VI
CAREY 26, COLDWATER 14
CANTON — For the first time in nearly five decades, Carey can call itself state champions as the Blue Devils completed a historic run through the postseason with a stifling 26-14 victory over seven-time state champion Coldwater in the Division VI state final.
Carey (15-1) completed a run to state gold to join the 1975 Class A state champions as gridiron greats in program history, adding to its defensive stinginess in the postseason by holding Coldwater’s potent offense (36.5 ppg) to just 14 points as part of a playoff run that has seen the Devils allow just 48 total points in six games.
Carey passed the ball just five times as Jordan Vallejo rushed 25 times for 95 yards, QB Derek Lonsway rushed 21 times for 81 yards and the Devils rushed 64 times for 243 yards, winning the time of possession battle 34:34-13:26.
The Carey defense forced Coldwater QB Reece Dellinger into a pair of turnovers in the Cavaliers’ (13-3) first loss since Oct. 15 to eventual D-VII state champion Marion Local, 24-21. Anthony Bell contributed in all three facets of the game, picking off Dellenger defensively, booting a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and rushing four times for 28 yards.
FRIDAY
DIVISION IV
CLINTON-MASSIE 29, YOUNGSTOWN URSULINE 28
CANTON — Down 28-7 with just over 17 minutes left in regulation, No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie rallied all the way back to take the lead on a two-point conversion with 45 seconds left to defeat Youngstown Ursuline 29-28 and win the Division III state championship on Friday afternoon.
The game-winning drive took 7:04 off the clock with 13 plays and 77 yards, capped by the second TD run of the game for quarterback Kody Zantene as the Falcons (14-1) returned to the state mountaintop for the first time since repeating as state champs in 2012-13. Zantene had 85 rush yards on seven carries with two scores as C-M rolled up 354 yards rushing. Colton Trampler led the way with 117 yards on 19 carries while Carson Van Hoose had 102 yards and a touchdown. Van Hoose scored the first touchdown of the game as Clinton-Massie took 9:13 off the clock on a 17-play scoring drive to start the game.
Zantene’s TD run brought the Falcons to a 28-27 deficit and C-M elected to go for two, which Van Hoose converted to take the lead.
Ursuline (11-4) scored four straight TDs after Van Hoose’s TD run as DeMarcus McElroy scored from 34 yards and one yard away in the second quarter before a pair of TD passes from Brady Shannon to Dean Boyd and Jakylan Irving. The Irish were making their first state final appearance since a state title three-peat from 2008-10.
DIVISION III
CHARDON 21, HAMILTON BADIN 14
CANTON — Chardon became the first school in OHSAA history to win 16 games in a season as the No. 1 Hilltoppers completed a wire-to-wire run atop the state with a 21-14 victory over No. 2 Hamilton Badin in the Division III state championship game on Friday.
Despite holding Badin (14-1) to just eight first downs and 143 total yards while out-gaining the Rams by 90 yards, Chardon (16-0) found itself in a 14-14 deadlock in the game’s final minutes. After an intentional grounding penalty and incompletion forced Badin to punt from its own three, the punt went just 26 yards and Chardon started at the Ram 29 with 3:13 left. Four plays later, Sean Carr burst into the endzone from two yards out to give the Hilltoppers the lead. Heath Fetchik picked off Badin QB Alex Ritzie at the Ram 43 with seven seconds left to preserve the win and help Chardon repeat as Division III state champions and win its third state crown overall (1994).
Chardon QB Alex Henry tallied 41 pass yards, 54 rush yards and a TD toss while Andrew Bruce had 88 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven totes.
Jack Walsh rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts for Badin, which was vying for its first state crown in 31 years in its first trip to the state semifinals since 1998.
DIVISION I
LAKEWOOD ST. EDWARD 23, SPRINGFIELD 13
CANTON — Perennial powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward regained Division I state supremacy for the first time since 2018 as the No. 3 Eagles stifled No. 5 Springfield 23-13 in the state championship game Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
St. Edward (15-1) was suffocating in the run game as Springfield managed negative-30 yards rushing on 20 attempts. The Eagles tallied 270 rush yards and overcame a pair of lost fumbles by picking off Wildcat senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot twice and forcing a first-half safety.
Senior Danny Enovitch bruised his way to 210 yards and two touchdowns on 32 attempts for St. Edward, scoring TDs in the first and third quarter. Wyatt Gedeon was tough to handle defensively, finishing with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Down 23-7, Smoot battled the Wildcats back, finishing with 349 pass yards on 29-of-43 passing with a rushing and passing score. Shawn Thigpen caught 10 passes for 105 yards while Anthony Brown hauled in six catches for 103 yards and a score. Springfield came up short of the program’s first-ever state title after reaching the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons. Springfield opened in 2008 after the merger of Springfield North and South High Schools.
THURSDAY
DIVISION II
CIN. WINTON WOODS 21, AKRON HOBAN 10
CANTON — Cincinnati Winton Woods picked up its second state title in school history, holding Akron Archbishop Hoban to 192 total yards en route to a 21-10 victory in the Division II state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday.
Winton Woods (13-3), which won its other state crown in 2009, trailed 3-0 early in the second quarter after a Hoban field goal but took control with a pair of long touchdown drives in the second quarter. Austin Ellery’s four-yard TD run gave WW the lead with 9:25 on a seven-play, 70-yard drive while 5-4, 150-pound senior running back Ty’Rek Spikes capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a two-yard dive with just 46 seconds left in the half.
Hoban (11-4, No. 8) got back into things with a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Caleb Kepler on Winton Woods’ first offensive play of the second half but KC Spears sealed the deal on the very next drive with a 53-yard TD run and the Winton Woods defense did the rest.
Spikes led the way with 153 rush yards in the title-game win for Winton Woods while Lamar Sperling put up 121 yards on 24 carries for the defending state champion Knights, which had won the state championship in five of the previous six seasons. Sperling, a junior, entered the championship game with 2,822 rush yards and 41 TDs on the year.
