MASSILLON – On his first varsity field goal attempt, sophomore Damon McCracken kicked a 25-yard field goal in the rain with nine seconds left to send Van Wert past Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division IV state championship Sunday at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
It marks the first football state championship for Van Wert (11-1), which was the state runner-up in 2000. The Cougars trailed 21-7 in the third quarter, but the last five times they had the ball they scored three touchdowns and kicked the game-winning field goal. The 14-point come-from-behind win ties the Division IV state championship game record for largest deficit overcome to win.
Lake Catholic (8-3) takes home the state runner-up trophy after winning state titles in its three previous trips to the final (1991, 1992 and 2001).
Neither team was ranked in the final Associated Press state poll and both had to win regional playoff games on the road, as Van Wert was the No. 5 seed and Lake Catholic was a No. 12 seed. Van Wert beat state-ranked Bellevue (No. 4) and Shelby (No. 8) in the regional playoffs and No. 3 Cincinnati Wyoming in the state semifinal. Lake Catholic beat No. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll in the state semifinal.
Van Wert senior quarterback Owen Treece was responsible for all four of his team’s touchdowns. He completed 27-of-44 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and a score on 19 carries. His passing touchdowns came from two yards out to Maddix Crutchfield early in the second quarter, from 42 yards out to Connor Pratt early in the fourth quarter and then from 15 yards away to Nate Jackson with 2:30 left in the game that tied the score at 28-28.
After Van Wert tied the game, Lake Catholic threw an interception, giving the ball back to Van Wert near midfield with 1:09 left in the game. Treece completed two passes for 15 and 12 yards, respectively, and then ran it twice for gains of 13 and seven yards to set up the game-winning field goal.
Lake Catholic quarterback Joe Malchesky totaled 219 yards rushing on 30 carried and had touchdown runs of 53 yards in the third quarter and 50 yards in the fourth quarter. He also led the defense with 11.5 tackles, a forced fumble, 2.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and an interception.
For Van Wert, junior Turner Witten, junior Ty Jackson and sophomore Aidan Pratt led the way with seven tackles apiece. Treece and senior Dru Johnson both notched interceptions.
DIVISION VI
COLDWATER 38,
N. MIDDLETOWN SPRINGFIELD 35
MASSILLON – In a game that had 11 ties or lead changes, senior Brady Klingshirn kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give top-ranked Coldwater a 38-35 win over No. 4 New Middletown Springfield Sunday in the Division VI state championship game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
The two teams combined for 878 yards of total offense and neither team led by more than one score throughout the game. It was a thrilling end to the OHSAA state championship games, which were moved to Massillon 24 hours before they started due to a new health advisory in Franklin County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatened continuation of the fall sports seasons throughout the fall.
The win gives Coldwater (12-0) its seventh state championship and first since winning four in a row from 2012-15. It is the second football state championship this weekend (New Bremen in Division VII), and 37th overall, for the Midwest Athletic Conference, the most of any conference in OHSAA history. It is the 138th state title overall for the MAC.
Springfield (11-1) takes home the state runner-up trophy for the second consecutive year after falling to another MAC member, Anna, 48-14 last year in Canton.
Springfield junior quarterback Beau Brungard rushed for 261 yards on 20 carries (13.1 average) and tied a Division VI state championship game record with four rushing touchdowns. He was 10-for-18 passing for 121 yards and another touchdown.
Senior quarterback Myles Blasingame was responsible for all five Coldwater touchdowns. He was 11-for-20 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
SATURDAY
DIVISION V
KIRTLAND 38, IRONTON 0
MASSILLON – Top-ranked Kirtland won its 41st consecutive game and rolled to its third consecutive state title Saturday, shutting out second-ranked Ironton, 38-0, in the Division V state championship game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. It is the sixth state title overall for Kirtland, which as played in the state championship game nine of the last 10 years.
It was a rematch of last year’s Division V state championship game that Kirtland won 17-7 in Canton. This year, Kirtland (11-0) piled up 408 yards of offense and held Ironton (11-1) to only three first downs and 58 total yards, including seven yards in the second half when Ironton turned it over on three its four possessions.
Ironton was making its 10th state championship game appearance and now has eight runner-up trophies to go along with state championship trophies in 1979 and 1989.
Kirtland led 10-0 at halftime and then scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach.
Senior Mason Sullivan rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Gage. Senior quarterback Liam Powers was 9-for-14 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Senior Anthony DeMarco rushed for 79 yards and a score on 17 carries.
A 30-yard field goal by senior Mario Rodin got the scoring started for Kirtland with 1:32 left in the first quarter. A one-yard TD run by Powers with 3:34 left before halftime gave the Hornets a 10-0 lead at the intermission. In the third quarter, Mason Sullivan scored on a 17-yard run at 9:09, then he threw a 50-yard TD pass to his brother, Gage, at 8:17. DeMarco scored on an eight-yard run at 4:55 and Power capped off the scoring early in the fourth quarter with an 18-yard pass to senior Danny Davidson.
The Kirtland defense held Ironton’s Reid Carrico to 30 yards rushing on 11 carries. Junior Joseph Coleman led the Hornet defense with 5.5 tackles, including two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback sack.
DIVISION III
CHARDON 31, COL. ST. FRANCIS DESALES 28 (2OT)
MASSILLON – In double-overtime, Chardon junior kicker Nathan Tager’s 33-yard field goal proved to be the game-winner after Columbus St. Francis DeSales then missed its own field goal attempt, giving Chardon a 31-28 win in the Division III state championship game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
It marked the second state title for Chardon (12-0), with the other coming in 1994. The Hilltoppers trailed by 14 points (28-14) midway through the fourth quarter, which tied the Division III championship game record for largest deficit overcome to win. Chardon scored the final 17 points of the game.
DeSales (9-2) takes home its sixth state runner-up trophy to go along with state titles in 1985, 1997 and 1998.
It marked the second-consecutive year that the Division III championship game went into overtime. Last year in Canton, Trotwood-Madison topped Mansfield Senior, 14-7, in overtime.
In the first overtime period, both teams had fourth-down field goal attempts blocked. In the second overtime period, Chardon had the ball first and Tager’s successful field goal attempt on fourth down gave the Hilltoppers the lead. On its possession, DeSales’ game-tying field goal attempt went wide left to end the game.
DeSales senior running back Quinn Quintell rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He scored DeSales’ first three touchdowns on runs of 74, 15 and 60 yards and when junior Whit Hobgood hit senior Jordan Johnson on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 left in the third quarter, DeSales was up 28-14.
But in the fourth quarter, Chardon senior quarterback Drew Fetchik hooked up with senior Blake Barker on a 36-yard scoring pass with 6:09 remaining, and then senior Evan Ash scored on a nine-yard run with 2:13 left, with Tager’s extra points tying the game at 28-28.
Barker caught two TD passes in the game, with the first coming on a 63-yard play from Fetchik with 11:04 left in the third quarter that tied the game at 14-14.
Fetchik was 9-for-14 passes for 249 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 87 yards and a score on 19 attempts.
Freshman Max Shulaw had a game-high 12.5 tackles to lead the DeSales defense.
For Chardon, Barker had 4.5 tackles, including 2.5 behind the line of scrimmage. Senior Vince Ferrante led Chardon with six tackles.
