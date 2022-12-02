CANTON -- Fifth-ranked Toledo Central Catholic won its fourth football state championship in school history after defeating second-ranked Akron Archbishop Hoban in the Division II state title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday night, 28-21.
Central Catholic (14-1) overcame the record-setting performance of Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling, who was named Ohio Mr. Football prior to the game and went on to set a new record for the most rushing yards in the Division II State Championship game in OHSAA history with 356 yards. The previous record was set in 2011 when Isreal Green rushed for 326 yards for Trotwood-Madison in a 42-28 win over Avon at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Sperling also finished with all three scores for the Knights. Final attendance for the Division II game was 5,120.
2022 marked the fifth state title game appearance in school history for Central Catholic. Thursday’s game was the seventh for Hoban (14-1) in the state championship game. The Knights now have five state titles and two runners-up.
Central Catholic struck first to begin the game when senior quarterback Ty’Waun Clark plunged into the endzone from one yard out to take a 7-0 lead at the 6:56 mark first quarter. On the ensuing drive, Fighting Irish senior defensive lineman Deandre Ellis forced a fumble and senior teammate Tyler Jackson recovered the ball. Central Catholic scored three plays later when Clark rushed for his second touchdown of the night to give the Fighting Irish a 14-0 lead with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
The Fighting Irish defense continued to wreak havoc when junior defensive back Braden Awls intercepted Hoban quarterback Jacqai Long’s pass and went 92 yards for a score, breaking the OHSAA Division II state championship record for the longest pass interception returned for a touchdown (88 yards, Mike Elston St. Marys Memorial 1990). Central Catholic extended its lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter after the Awls interception return for a touchdown. Hoban got on the board when 2022 Ohio Mr. Football award winner and senior Lamar Sperling rushed for an eight-yard touchdown at the 6:37 mark in the first half to cut into Central Catholic’s lead, 21-7. However, the Fighting Irish scored just before the end of the half when Clark threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior Durye’a Hall at the 1:24 mark. Central Catholic took a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Sperling scored his second touchdown of the night for the Knights on a 49 yard-run to cut Central Catholic’s lead in half in the third quarter, 28-14, with 7:50 left in the third quarter. The Hoban defense held the Fighting Irish scoreless in the third quarter allowing Knights’ offense to stay within striking distance. Sperling scored his third touchdown of the evening at the 0:38 mark in the third quarter to bring the Knights within single digits heading into the fourth quarter, 28-21.
Both teams traded punts throughout the fourth quarter until Hoban turned the ball over on downs with 2:24 left in the game. However, the Irish went three-and-out having to punt with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hoban got the ball back but threw an interception to end the game.
Clark accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing; one passing) and 139 total yards of offense (77 rushing; 62 passing). Fighting Irish senior running back Chris Edmonds ran for 104 yards on 22 carries and Awls led the team in receiving with three catches, 30 yards and a touchdown.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.