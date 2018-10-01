Following another lopsided win, the unbeaten Edgerton Bulldogs moved into the top five in Division VII’s ratings, highlighting the area’s football squads in the most recent Associated Press high school football rankings released on Monday.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 GMC) rose three spots from eighth, holding onto their first place vote, 37 points behind No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. Meanwhile, Pandora-Gilboa moved up two spots to eighth while Leipsic fell seven spots to No. 12 after a 38-7 loss to No. 1 McComb.
Liberty Center held pat at No. 6 in the D-V ratings, 22 points behind fifth-place Wheelersburg. The unbeaten Tigers host 4-2 Archbold this week.
Cincinnati Colerain (Division I), Akron Hoban (D-II), Canfield (D-III), St. Marys (D-IV), Genoa (D-V), Coldwater (D-VI) and McComb (D-VII) all held onto their No. 1 state rankings from last week.
COLUMBUS (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2018, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati Colerain (13) 6-0 224
2, Mentor (8) 6-0 210
3, Pickerington Central (3) 6-0 199
4, Reynoldsburg (2) 6-0 155
5, Canton McKinley 6-0 152
6, Solon 6-0 102
7, Dublin Coffman 6-0 97
8, Springfield 6-0 74
9, Lakewood St. Edward 3-2 48
10, Kettering Fairmont 5-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 25. Euclid 22. Cleveland St. Ignatius 18. Hilliard Davidson 17.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (19) 6-0 244
2, Toledo Central Catholic (5) 6-0 211
3, Massillon Washington (1) 6-0 182
4, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1) 6-0 142
5, Avon Lake 6-0 131
6, Wadsworth 6-0 98
7, Maple Heights 6-0 72
8, Avon 5-1 64
9, Kings Mills Kings 5-1 58
10, Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Barberton 35. Dresden Tri-Valley 34. Cincinnati Winton Woods 28. Garfield Heights 14. Olmsted Falls 12.
DIVISION III
1, Canfield (16) 6-0 237
2, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (6) 6-0 200
3, Bellbrook (1) 6-0 155
4, Bay Village Bay 6-0 132
5, Thornville Sheridan 6-0 123
6, Chardon NDCL (1) 6-0 112
7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-0 109
8, Kettering Archbishop Alter (2) 5-1 72
9, Trotwood-Madison 4-2 66
10, Tiffin Columbian 5-1 57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Eastmoor Academy 25. Granville 23. Sandusky 20. Norwalk 14. Alliance Marlington 12.
DIVISION IV
1, St. Marys Memorial (15) 6-0 221
2, Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 6-0 201
3, Hubbard (3) 6-0 175
4, Steubenville (2) 6-0 153
5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 5-1 126
6, St. Clairsville 6-0 125
7, Bellville Clear Fork (2) 6-0 114
8, Perry 5-1 84
9, London 6-0 76
10, Waverly 6-0 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 32. Girard 17. Cincinnati Indian Hill 14.
DIVISION V
1, Genoa Area (14) 6-0 225
2, Marion Pleasant (3) 6-0 182
3, Middletown Madison (3) 6-0 176
4, Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 6-0 156
5, Wheelersburg (3) 5-1 146
6, Liberty Center (1) 6-0 124
7, Johnstown-Monroe 6-0 94
8, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 6-0 66
9, Bellaire 6-0 60
10, Amanda-Clearcreek 6-0 57
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Lafayette Ridgewood 36. Akron Manchester 22. Wickliffe 21. Portsmouth West 15. Orrville 13.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (14) 6-0 235
2, Maria Stein Marion Local (9) 6-0 225
3, Kirtland (2) 6-0 185
4, Mechanicsburg 6-0 146
5, Lima Central Catholic 6-0 139
6, Salineville Southern 6-0 91
7, Mogadore 5-1 79
8, Rootstown 6-0 60
9, McDonald (1) 6-0 56
10, Columbus Grandview Heights 5-1 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bainbridge Paint Valley 26. Beverly Fort Frye 21. Sugarcreek Garaway 19. Creston Norwayne 15. St. Henry 14. Columbia Station Columbia 13.
DIVISION VII
1, McComb (11) 6-0 226
2, Sycamore Mohawk (5) 6-0 206
3, Minster (6) 5-1 180
4, Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 163
5, Edgerton (1) 6-0 126
6, Ft. Loramie 5-1 124
7, Tiffin Calvert 5-1 96
8, Pandora-Gilboa 6-0 89
9, Glouster Trimble 5-1 34
10, Ashland Mapleton 5-1 31
(tie) Norwalk St. Paul (1) 5-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 26. Convoy Crestview 19. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 15. Youngstown Christian (1) 15. Miami Valley Christian Academy 13. Windham 12.
