Archbold held onto its No. 1 position in the Division VI state football ratings released by the Associated Press on Monday as the Bluestreaks are one win away from an undefeated regular season.
The 9-0 Streaks picked up 15 of 22 possible first-place votes and extended their margin over No. 2 Mechanicsburg from six points last week to 23 points this week. Archbold can finish off an unblemished run Friday with a win in its home finale against Patrick Henry.
Meanwhile, Edon held firm at its No. 11 spot in the Division VII poll with its 8-1 mark, 17 points behind 10th-place Shadyside.
Of area interest, Columbus Grove jumped four spots to No. 4 in the D-VI ratings while Otsego stayed at third in Division V and Van Wert remained at seventh in Division IV. Winners of seven straight, Toledo Central Catholic stayed at seventh in D-II.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Medina (15) 9-0 202
2. Marysville (2) 8-0 169
3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 8-1 146
4. Upper Arlington (1) 9-0 134
5. Springfield 7-1 96
6. New Albany 9-0 95
7. Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 89
8. W. Chester Lakota W. 7-1 82
9. Pickerington Central 8-1 75
10. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 7-2 71
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.
DIVISION II
1. Kings Mills Kings (12) 9-0 184
2. Piqua (1) 8-0 159
3. Akron Hoban (5) 7-2 153
4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 9-0 144
5. Cle. Benedictine (1) 6-1 142
6. Medina Highland 8-1 84
7. Toledo Central Catholic 7-2 79
8. Avon (1) 7-2 74
9. Barberton 8-1 57
10. Hudson 8-1 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (20) 9-0 213
2. Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 176
3. Granville 8-0 147
4. Millersburg W. Holmes 9-0 139
5. Dover 8-0 137
6. Norton 9-0 103
7. Hubbard 9-0 60
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 54
9. Col. Bishop Hartley 7-2 35
10. Aurora 7-2 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.
DIVISION IV
1. Cin. Wyoming (17) 9-0 209
2. Bloom-Carroll (2) 9-0 187
3. Eaton (1) 9-0 144
4. Beloit West Branch 9-0 123
5. Cin. McNicholas (1) 8-0 115
6. Clinton-Massie 7-1 99
7. Van Wert 8-1 93
(tie) Bellevue (1) 8-1 93
9. St. Clairsville 8-1 44
10. Cleveland VASJ 6-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21) 8-0 218
2. Canfield S. Range 9-0 179
3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0 169
4. Ironton 8-1 130
5. W. Lafay. Ridgewood 9-0 119
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 98
7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0 74
8. Piketon 8-0 56
9. Versailles 8-1 54
10. Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (15) 9-0 206
2. Mechanicsburg (5) 9-0 183
3. West Jefferson 9-0 150
4. Columbus Grove 9-0 120
5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 118
6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1 112
7. Coldwater (1) 7-2 93
8. N. M’town Springfield (1) 8-1 76
9. Col. Station Columbia 8-1 43
10. Carey 8-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (22) 9-0 220
2. Lima Central Catholic 8-1 166
3. Hopewell-Loudon 8-1 126
4. Newark Catholic 8-1 107
4. Sugar erne Union 8-0 107
6. Norwalk St. Paul 7-1 91
7. N. Madison Tri-Village 8-1 90
8. Lucas 7-1 73
9. McComb 8-1 59
10. Shadyside 7-1 58
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.
