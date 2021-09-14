Archbold opened the first Associated Press Ohio football state poll of the season as the No. 2 team in Ohio in Division VI following Monday’s release.
The Bluestreaks (4-0), winners of 14 straight regular-season games, are 44 points behind No. 1 Coldwater for the top spot in D-VI, garnering three first-place votes. Just three points behind the Streaks, who have a showdown with NWOAL rival Liberty Center on Friday, are the Cadets of Beverly Fort Frye.
Liberty Center (3-1) lurks in the D-VI rankings as well with 20 points, good for the No. 13 spot, tied with Arcanum. 3-1 Edon received 13 points in the Division VII rankings, tying with New Madison Tri-Village for 16th after falling to No. 5 Norwalk St. Paul 45-44 on Saturday.
Of local interest, Lima Shawnee is 10 points back of 10th place in Division III at No. 12 after moving to 4-0 with a 10-7 win at Defiance on Friday. Toledo Scott is 13th in Division IV, Otsego is fifth in D-V and Columbus Grove is ninth in D-VI.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (13) 4-0 171
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 4-0 152
3. Medina 4-0 107
4. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 4-0 104
5. Springfield 4-0 83
6. Hilliard Darby 4-0 80
7. Marysville (1) 4-0 77
8. W. Chester Lakota West 3-1 53
9. Upper Arlington 4-0 52
10. Massillon Jackson 4-0 49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 43. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 22. Pickerington North 18. Centerville (1) 12.
DIVISION II
1. Cle. Benedictine (6) 4-0 164
2. Cincinnati La Salle (2) 3-0 127
3. Avon Lake 4-0 121
4. Kings Mills Kings (2) 4-0 102
5. Medina Highland (3) 4-0 92
6. Akron Hoban (6) 2-1 89
7. Hudson 4-0 62
8. Willoughby South 4-0 59
9. Sunbury Big Walnut 4-0 55
10. Piqua 3-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Mass. Washington 34. Avon 22. Canal Winchester 16. Green 12. Xenia (1) 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (8) 4-0 147
2. Steubenville (1) 4-0 138
3. Hamilton Badin (4) 4-0 125
4. Chag. Falls Kenston (3) 4-0 124
5. Granville 4-0 101
6. Aurora (2) 4-0 99
7. Hamilton Ross (1) 4-0 84
8. Millersburg W. Holmes (1) 4-0 75
9. Bellefontaine 4-0 37
10. Streetsboro 3-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Lima Shawnee 21. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Mansfield 16. Dover 14.
DIVISION IV
1. Van Wert (9) 4-0 170
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 4-0 134
3. Cleveland VASJ (3) 3-0 126
4. Bloom-Carroll 4-0 112
5. Beloit West Branch (1) 4-0 92
6. Eaton (2) 4-0 77
7. Cincinnati McNicholas 4-0 63
8. Waverly 3-0 54
9. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 3-1 49
10. Clinton-Massie 2-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Paris Graham 33. Salem 29. Tol. Scott 22. Navarre Fairless 17. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. 16. Indian Valley 13. Heath 13. Cle. Glenville 12.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (18) 3-0 188
2. Canfield S. Range 4-0 118
3. Ironton 3-1 90
4. Garrettsville Garfield 4-0 85
5. Tontogany Otsego 4-0 82
6. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 81
7. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-0 74
8. Piketon 4-0 52
9. Sugarcreek Garaway 4-0 39
(tie) Reading 4-0 39
(tie) Pemberville Eastwood 4-0 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union (1) 33. Portsmouth 30. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Bellaire 22. Versailles 21. Elyria Cath. 15. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (15) 4-0 178
2. Archbold (3) 4-0 134
3. Beverly Fort Frye (1) 3-0 131
4. Mechanicsburg 4-0 112
5. Mogadore 3-1 76
6. Ashland Crestview 4-0 72
7. Col. Station Columbia (1) 4-0 66
8. West Jefferson 4-0 48
9. Columbus Grove 4-0 46
10. Cols. Africentric 4-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 33. N. Middletown Springfield 24. Liberty Center 20. Arcanum 20. Anna 16. Carey 14. Gibsonburg 13. Leavittsb. Labrae 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (19) 4-0 192
2. Newark Catholic 4-0 132
3. Hopewell-Loudon 4-0 115
4. Lucas 4-0 96
5. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 4-0 95
6. New Bremen 3-1 81
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 4-0 78
8. Glouster Trimble 3-0 48
9. Shadyside 4-0 44
10. Springfield Cath. Cent. 4-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugar Grove Berne Union 27. Lima Central Catholic 22. Malvern 19. McComb 16. Warren JFK 16. N. Madison Tri-Village 13. Edon 13.
