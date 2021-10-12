Following a 56-0 win over Swanton, Archbold moved ahead of Mechanicsburg for the No. 1 position in Division VI in the Associated Press Ohio high school football poll released on Monday.
The Bluestreaks (8-0) picked up 12 first-place votes and 159 total points, six points ahead of Mechanicsburg (8-0)’s three top nods and 153 points. Coldwater earned a pair of first-place votes and is 29 points back of Mechanicsburg in third.
Archbold can clinch at least a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship with a win Friday at Wauseon and can cap an unbeaten regular season on Oct. 22 against Patrick Henry.
Edon was 11th in Division VII, two points back of No. 10 Shadyside after defeating Cardinal Stritch to move to 7-1 on the season.
Of other area interest, Columbus Grove moved to eighth in Division VI while Otsego stayed pat at No. 3 in the Division V poll.
Defending D-IV state champion Van Wert rose one spot to seventh in Division IV while Toledo Central Catholic jumped three spots to seventh in Division II with its sixth straight win, a 28-7 rout of Toledo Whitmer on Friday.
Outside of Archbold’s outright move to first in D-VI, last week’s top ranked squads stayed the same with Lakewood St. Edward (D-I), Cleveland Benedictine (D-II), Chardon (D-III), Cincinnati Wyoming (D-IV), Kirtland (D-V) and Marion Local (D-VII) continuing their reigns.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 8-0 169
2. Springfield (1) 7-0 140
3. Medina 8-0 136
4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 7-1 131
5. Marysville (1) 7-0 117
6. Columbus Upper Arlington 8-0 85
7. West Chester Lakota West 6-1 62
8. New Albany 8-0 59
9. Pickerington Central 7-1 25
10. Pickerington North 7-1 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.
DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (14) 6-0 172
2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 8-0 146
3. Piqua (1) 7-0 126
4. Sunbury Big Walnut 8-0 105
5. Akron Hoban (1) 6-2 86
6. Medina Highland 7-1 74
7. Toledo Central Catholic 6-2 50
8. Avon 6-2 37
9. Hudson 7-1 29
10. Willoughby South 7-1 26
(tie) Barberton 7-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (14) 8-0 164
2. Hamilton Badin (3) 8-0 159
3. Granville 7-0 130
4. Millersburg West Holmes 8-0 112
5. Dover 7-0 104
6. Norton 8-0 76
7. Aurora 7-1 51
8. Hamilton Ross 6-1 47
9. Hubbard 8-0 38
(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 8-0 171
2. Bloom-Carroll 8-0 154
3. Eaton (1) 8-0 125
4. Beloit West Branch (1) 8-0 104
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 7-0 96
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 6-1 77
7. Van Wert 7-1 73
8. Bellevue 7-1 72
9. St. Clairsville 7-1 23
10. Cleveland VASJ 5-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (17) 7-0 179
2. Canfield S. Range 8-0 152
3. Tontogany Otsego 7-0 139
4. Ironton 7-1 102
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 100
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 72
7. Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 68
8. Piketon 7-0 57
9. Versailles 7-1 33
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (12) 8-0 159
2. Mechanicsburg (3) 8-0 153
3. Coldwater (2) 7-1 124
4. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 106
5. West Jefferson 8-0 96
6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 76
7. Ashland Crestview 8-0 75
8. Columbus Grove 8-0 72
9. New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-1 42
10. Galion Northmor 8-0 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 8-0 180
2. Newark Catholic 8-0 152
3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 135
4. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 102
5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-1 81
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 76
7. New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 65
8. Lucas 6-1 39
9. St. Henry 6-2 35
10. Shadyside 6-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30. McComb 29.
