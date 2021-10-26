Archbold concluded the regular season atop the Division VI state rankings as the 10-0 Bluestreaks will take an Associated Press poll championship into the postseason after Monday’s ratings release.
The Bluestreaks edged out No. 2 Mechanicsburg by a point for the top spot in D-VI with 163 points and 10 first-place votes while Liberty Center picked up 12 points to finish 14th in the D-VI ratings. In Division VII, Edon finished 10th in the state poll with 34 points as the Bombers completed their regular season at 9-1.
Of other area interest, Van Wert (9-1) finished fifth in the Division IV rankings while WBL colleagues St. Marys and Wapakoneta were 13th and 16th in Division III.
Medina (D-I), Kings Mills Kings (D-II), Chardon (D-III), Cincinnati Wyoming (D-IV), Kirtland (D-V) and Marion Local (D-VII) joined Archbold as AP poll champions.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Medina (13) 10-0 164
2. Marysville (2) 9-0 140
3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 133
4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 10-0 107
5. Springfield (1) 8-1 98
6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) 8-2 84
7. New Albany 10-0 81
8. West Chester Lakota West 8-1 62
9. Pickerington Central 9-1 44
10. Cincinnati Moeller 7-3 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 13.
DIVISION II
1. Kings Mills Kings (12) 10-0 154
2. Piqua (3) 9-0 147
3. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 10-0 125
4. Medina Highland 9-1 80
5. Toledo Central Catholic 8-2 76
6. Barberton 9-1 73
7. Avon 8-2 70
8. Akron Hoban (1) 7-3 69
9. Cleveland Benedictine 6-2 47
10. Massillon Washington 8-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21. Cincinnati Anderson 17. Ashville Teays Valley 16. North Canton Hoover 13.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (15) 10-0 166
2. Hamilton Badin (2) 9-0 149
3. Granville 9-0 122
4. Millersburg West Holmes 10-0 104
5. Dover 9-0 97
6. Norton 9-0 73
7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 9-1 50
8. Columbus Bishop Hartley 8-2 43
9. Bellbrook (1) 8-2 29
10. Aurora 8-2 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 26. Monroe 20. St. Marys Memorial 18. Hubbard 14. Jackson 13. Wapakoneta 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 10-0 173
2. Bloom-Carroll (3) 10-0 154
3. Beloit West Branch 10-0 121
4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8-1 98
5. Van Wert 9-1 88
6. Eaton (1) 9-1 64
7. St. Clairsville 9-1 58
8. Cincinnati McNicholas 8-1 57
9. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1 37
10. Bellevue 8-2 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Waverly 26. Clyde 25. Port Clinton 24. Cleveland Glenville 17.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (17) 9-0 176
2. Canfield S. Range 10-0 150
3. Tontogany Otsego 9-0 129
4. Ironton 9-1 111
5. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-0 103
6. Garrettsville Garfield 10-0 77
7. Piketon 9-0 58
8. Versailles 9-1 56
9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 10-0 46
10. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-1 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 14. Elyria Catholic 13.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (10) 10-0 163
2. Mechanicsburg (7) 10-0 162
3. Columbus Grove 10-0 122
4. Ashland Crestview 10-0 108
5. Beverly Fort Frye 8-1 90
6. Coldwater 8-2 77
7. New Middletown Springfield (1) 9-1 54
8. Carey 9-1 47
9. West Jefferson 9-1 44
10. Columbia Station Columbia 9-1 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg Labrae 23. Willow Wood Symmes Valley 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Liberty Center 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 10-0 180
2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9-1 131
3. Newark Catholic 9-1 127
4. Norwalk St. Paul 8-1 91
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 9-0 87
6. McComb 9-1 71
7. Lucas 8-1 70
8. New Madison Tri-Village 9-1 66
9. Lima Central Catholic 8-2 44
10. Edon 9-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shadyside 30. Glouster Trimble 16. St. Henry 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.