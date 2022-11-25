CLYDE — Bittersweet is the right word for how Liberty Center saw their football season end on Friday night, as though the Tigers met their match in a Division V, state semifinals loss to Canfield South Range 35-0, it was hard not to see how great of a season they had.
They finished 14-1, winning the most games in a single season in school history, winning their eighth regional title and 10th NWOAL title, but they ran into a buzzsaw in a South Range program that moves to 15-0, and 29-1 in their past 30 games.
“It’s great for the community and great for these kids,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said of the season for the Tigers. “They’ve put a ton of work in and really gelled, came together and were truly a team. Going from Division VI to Divison V was big jump and I thought our kids went toe to toe with as good of teams as you can go against. Tonight just wasn’t our night.”
The game was all South Range, all night, as a Liberty Center team that came in averaging 39 points per game was held scoreless for the first time since a 30-0 defeat at the hands of Delta in 2014.
Raiders quarterback Billy Skirpac proved to be every bit the bit the dual threat he was posed to be coming in, as he torched the Tigers through the air to the tune of 263 yards on 14-of-18 passing and four scores. He also lead the Raiders in rushing with 10 carries for 31 yards and another score. As a team the Raiders outgained Liberty Center 331-123 in the game.
The Tigers were able to have some success against the run, holding the Raiders to just 68 yards rushing and even get some pressure on the quarterback from time to time. But the athletes on the outside proved to be too much as two receivers combined for all but one catch with Ayden Leon catching nine passes for 151 yards and three scores and Shane Lindstrom catching four balls for 103 yards and another score.
“I thought that we did a good job stopping the run game, got a little pressure on the quarterback but we had a tough time matching up with their three receivers and their defense was a good as adverstised” Mohler said.
That defense, which had held opposing offenses to just nine points a game, held Liberty Center to their lowest offensive output of the season as the Tigers were only able to muster 35 yards on the ground and 88 through the air. Senior Matthew Orr led the way with four carries for 17 yards. Zane Zeiter was 7-of-18 through the air for 88 yards.
“We ran into a good team tonight, that is really well coached and has a hall-of-fame coach,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Owen Box said of the Raiders. “They did what they had to do to stop our offense.”
It was clear from the first offensive play from scrimmage in the game that South Range had the athletes to compete with the Tigers as Skirpac found Lindstrom for a 35-yard pass. That drive specifically though, stalled for the Raiders after a holding penalty and a sack by Landon Bockelman forced a long field goal that was missed.
Liberty Center couldn’t do anything with the missed opportunity though, going three-and-out in what would be a theme for the Tiger offense in the first half.
The Raiders, however, did not have the same problem as they scored on their next three drives as Skirpac found Leon from 52 yards out wide open down the LC sideline for the first score, then found Lindstrom over the middle for a 53-yard score to begin the second quarter.
After the third-three and out of the game for the Tigers, Skirpac found Lindstrom again for a 61-yard pass that got down to the LC eight with the help of a blindside block at the end of the play from the Tigers.
Skirpac ultimately broke two tackles and scored from a yard out for his third of five total scores in the game.
Liberty Center on the other hand, didn’t get a first down until an Orr 12-yard run with just over a minute left to go in the half. They ran 17 plays in the first half for 17 total yards, nine on the ground and eight in the air. A couple of early penalties also hurt them as well.
“They are very athletic and they fly to the ball,” Mohler said of the South Range defense which pitched its fourth shutout of the season. “A lot of times we are tyring to take angles to get to linebackers and they were just beating us to the point of attack … they are just tough to score on, we moved the ball a little bit at times but we just couldn’t sustain anything.”
Most of the ball movement for Liberty Center came in the second half as they were able to muster seven first downs, and two on the first drive, but they continually stalled out on fourth down in South Range territory and the result was a goose egg on the scoreboard. The Tigers were 0-of-5 on fourth down on the night.
South Range saw Skirpac and Leon connect twice more for scores in the second half, that extended the Raiders lead to 35-0 with about five minutes to play, putting a running clock on the Tigers until the end of the game. The Raiders now move on to a Division V state final next Friday at 10:30 a.m in Canton. It will be their first trip to the state title game in school history and they, the second-ranked team in Division V, will play Ironton, the top-ranked team.
Going out like they did certainly isn’t the way the Tigers wanted things to end, but the Mohler’s message was clear at the end of the game. There was nothing to hang their heads about with this season. And it took every single player on the roster.
“We made a heck of a run and it definitely helped that we had the underclassmen by our side. They knew that this senior class wanted it bad and that we had worked really hard for this,” Box said. “We struggled a little bit with our freshman schedule, but I knew once we got to this year this was going to be a heck of a team to play with.”
For Box, the success harkens back to last season and the community that surrounded them.
“A couple of years ago we had some leadership issues with classes not liking each other and we started a leadership class. When we started that there was definitely a difference because everybody on this team loves each other, we don’t fight ever and we bonded so much the summer,” Box said.
“We had to come all the way out to Clyde and the stands were filled,” Box said. “It’s crazy and we are grateful that they were able to come out all this way to watch us play football.”
LC SR
First downs 8 16
Rushing yards 23-35 28-68
Passing yards 88 263
Total yards 123 331
Passing 7-19-0 14-19-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 7-80 7-60
Liberty Center 0 0 0 0 — 0
South Range 7 14 7 7 — 35
SR — Leon 52-pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick).
SR — Lindstrom 53-pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick).
SR — Skirpac 1-run (Butcher kick).
SR — Leon 6-pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick).
SR — Leon 47-pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Liberty Center — Orr 4-18; Zeiter 8-12; C. Kruse 10 (-6). South Range — Skirpac 10-31; Aidan Dominguez 6-21; Blake Ewert 10-12; Knaug 1-2; Toy 1-2. PASSING: Liberty Center — Zeiter 7-19-88-0. South Range — Skirpac 14-18-263-4. RECEIVING: Liberty Center — T. Kruse 1-30; L. Kruse 2-24; Orr 1-19; Chambers 2-12; Navarre 1-3. South Range — Leon 9-151; Lindstrom 4-103; Starkey 1-9.
