CANTON — The sixth-ranked Cincinnati La Salle Lancers rushed for 337 yards en route to a 34-17 victory over No. 1 Massillon Washington in the OHSAA Division II football state championship Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
It was clear from the start that La Salle’s offensive game plan was to run, run and run some more. In the first half alone, the Lancers rushed for 224 yards on 30 carries.
La Salle (13-2) controlled both sides of the ball in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 13-0. The Lancer defense forced two fumbles and held on two fourth-down tries.
La Salle first-team All-Ohio junior running back Cam Porter found the end zone twice in the first half. Junior quarterback Zach Branam, a third-team All-Ohio recipient, added 91 first-half rushing yards, while junior running back Gi-Bran Payne contributed 89 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own in the first half.
Countering the La Salle ground attack, Massillon (14-1) kept the game close through the first half with explosive pass plays. First-team All-Ohio senior quarterback Aidan Longwell connected on two deep touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first, a 38-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jayden Ballard cut the La Salle lead to 14-10 with 8:47 left in the first half; and the second, a 69-yard bomb to junior receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp right before halftime made it a 21-17 Lancer advantage at the half.
Branam, Payne and Porter combined for 356 yards rushing on 55 carries and four touchdowns for La Salle.
First-team All-Ohio senior kicker Jake Seibert added two second-half field goals for La Salle, including an OHSAA Division II championship game record 43-yarder.
Of note, La Salle’s first touchdown of the game, a six-yard run by Porter, came after the call on the field of down short of the goal line was reviewed and overturned. It was the first use of instant replay at the OHSAA football state championships, which was approved for use beginning this season.
It is La Salle’s fourth state championship in the past six seasons, as the school three-peated from 2014-16.
Massillon finishes as the state runner-up for the second-consecutive season and fifth time overall.
Attendance for the game was 11,286.
