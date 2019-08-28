STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Archbold 1988

Wauseon 1993

Defiance 1997

Liberty Center 1997

Columbus Grove 2003

Patrick Henry 2005

STATE RUNNER UP

Montpelier 1973

Archbold 1982

Ayersville 1986

Liberty Center 1993

Liberty Center 1998

Wayne Trace 2013

FINAL FOUR APPEARANCES

Montpelier 1973

Patrick Henry 1977

Archbold 1980

Archbold 1982

Holgate 1984

Ayersville 1986

Archbold 1987

Archbold 1988

Archbold 1990

Liberty Center 1992

Liberty Center 1993

Wauseon 1993

Defiance 1997

Liberty Center 1997

Liberty Center 1998

Liberty Center 1999

Liberty Center 2000

Ottawa-Glandorf 2000

Columbus Grove 2001

Columbus Grove 2002

Columbus Grove 2003

Hicksville 2004

Patrick Henry 2004

Patrick Henry 2005

Patrick Henry 2007

Patrick Henry 2009

Hicksville 2011

Wayne Trace 2013

Columbus Grove 2014

Tinora 2014

Tinora 2015

Patrick Henry 2016

Liberty Center 2018

PLAYOFF APPEARANCE BY TEAM AND OVERALL RECORD

Liberty Center 18, 28-17

Patrick Henry 17, 27-16

Ottawa-Glandorf 13, 14-13

Ayersville 13, 9-13

Columbus Grove 13, 19-12

Archbold 12, 16-11

Tinora 12, 11-12

Napoleon 12, 6-12

Leipsic 11, 6-11

Pandora-Gilboa 10, 6-10

Defiance 8, 10-7

Hicksville 8, 9-8

Delta 8, 6-8

Fairview 8, 4-8

Wauseon 7, 7-6

Antwerp 6, 1-6

Edgerton 5, 2-5

Wayne Trace 4, 5-4

Bryan 4, 3-4

Edon 4, 0-4

Montpelier 3, 2-3

Swanton 3, 2-3

Hilltop 3, 0-3

Holgate 1, 1-1

Evergreen 1, 0-1

