STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Archbold 1988
Wauseon 1993
Defiance 1997
Liberty Center 1997
Columbus Grove 2003
Patrick Henry 2005
STATE RUNNER UP
Montpelier 1973
Archbold 1982
Ayersville 1986
Liberty Center 1993
Liberty Center 1998
Wayne Trace 2013
FINAL FOUR APPEARANCES
Montpelier 1973
Patrick Henry 1977
Archbold 1980
Archbold 1982
Holgate 1984
Ayersville 1986
Archbold 1987
Archbold 1988
Archbold 1990
Liberty Center 1992
Liberty Center 1993
Wauseon 1993
Defiance 1997
Liberty Center 1997
Liberty Center 1998
Liberty Center 1999
Liberty Center 2000
Ottawa-Glandorf 2000
Columbus Grove 2001
Columbus Grove 2002
Columbus Grove 2003
Hicksville 2004
Patrick Henry 2004
Patrick Henry 2005
Patrick Henry 2007
Patrick Henry 2009
Hicksville 2011
Wayne Trace 2013
Columbus Grove 2014
Tinora 2014
Tinora 2015
Patrick Henry 2016
Liberty Center 2018
PLAYOFF APPEARANCE BY TEAM AND OVERALL RECORD
Liberty Center 18, 28-17
Patrick Henry 17, 27-16
Ottawa-Glandorf 13, 14-13
Ayersville 13, 9-13
Columbus Grove 13, 19-12
Archbold 12, 16-11
Tinora 12, 11-12
Napoleon 12, 6-12
Leipsic 11, 6-11
Pandora-Gilboa 10, 6-10
Defiance 8, 10-7
Hicksville 8, 9-8
Delta 8, 6-8
Fairview 8, 4-8
Wauseon 7, 7-6
Antwerp 6, 1-6
Edgerton 5, 2-5
Wayne Trace 4, 5-4
Bryan 4, 3-4
Edon 4, 0-4
Montpelier 3, 2-3
Swanton 3, 2-3
Hilltop 3, 0-3
Holgate 1, 1-1
Evergreen 1, 0-1
