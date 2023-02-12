Archbold became the third different Northwest Ohio Athletic League school to win an OHSWCA state duals tournament title as the Bluestreaks claimed the 2023 Division III state title in thrilling fashion at Versailles High School on Saturday.
The top-seeded Bluestreaks dispatched Martins Ferry 57-15 in the tournament quarterfinals before defeating Xena Legacy Christian 48-32 in the semifinals.
In the championship match against Rootstown, the Streaks took an early 10-0 lead on a major decision by Mason Miller and a pin by Jordan Rodriguez but Rootstown then won three straight matches to take a 15-10 lead.
Gabe Chapa (138), Ian Grime (144) and Brodie Dominique (150) then rattled off three straight victories of their won to make it a 22-15 Bluestreak edge. From there, Rootstown ripped off three straight wins at 157, 165 and 175 and with just three matches remaining, Archbold trailed 30-22. Junior Wyat Ripke earned a pin at 190 before Dylan Aeschliman dropped a 9-7 decision at 215, leaving a 33-27 Rootstown lead heading into the 285-pound match. Archbold senior Carson Dominique, who did not wrestle in the Bluestreaks’ quarterfinal but won by pin in the semifinals, pinned Rootstown freshman Jackson Heckert in 1:43 to nab the state title and join Wauseon (Division II champion, 2018) and Delta (D-III champs 2013-16) as area duals champions.
Liberty Center reached the state tourney for the first time in program history in Division III and the Tigers bounced back from a narrow loss to Legacy Christian to defeat Martins Ferry 35-30 in the consolation semifinal. From there, host Versailles got the best of the Tigers in a 38-30 setback in the fifth-place match.
Finally, Wauseon picked up a quarterfinal win over Vandalia Butler as the No. 3 seed in the D-II bracket before succumbing to eight-time state duals champion and longtime powerhouse St. Paris Graham Local in the semifinals. Though Graham Local lost in the finals to Medina Buckeye, Wauseon came up with a 33-24 win over Louisville in the third-place match.
OHSWCA Dual Meet State Championships
Division II
At New Lexington
Quarterfinals: Wauseon 46, Vandalia Butler 21
Semifinals: St. Paris Graham Local 43, Wauseon 13
Third-Place Match: Wauseon 33, Louisville 24
Division III
At Versailles
Quarterfinals: Archbold 57, Martins Ferry 15; Xenia Legacy Christian 38, Liberty Center 33
Consolation Semifinal: Liberty Center 35, Martins Ferry 30
Championship Semifinal: Archbold 48, Legacy Christian 32
Fifth-Place Match: Versailles 38, Liberty Center 30
Championship Match: Archbold 34, Rootstown 33
