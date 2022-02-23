CANTON — Tinora senior Lauren Melia came up just short of the ultimate prize in state diving but racked up an impressive 500.6 score to finish as state runner-up during Wednesday’s Division II state diving championships at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
The Napleon Diving Club saw four of their six divers place in the top 16 with Melia leading the way earning her fourth podium (top-eight) finish in her storied career after finishing seventh, sixth and fourth the past three years.
“Lauren showed an immense amount of maturity today,” Napoleon Diving Club co-head coach Mike Recker said. “Being a state champion has always been a goal for her but today she just wanted to walk away today knowing that she did the best she could. She wanted to PR at the state meet and she smashed her PR by 10 points so she couldn’t be prouder of her performance.”
Napoleon sophomore Mara Cashman finished in third in the state with a 454.55 after earning second in districts the past two seasons behind Melia and in ninth in last year’s state meet.
“Last year Mara just missed one of her dives and it caused her to miss podium,” Recker said. “This year she wanted to make the podium and I’m not sure if she knew that she had the ability to finish as high as she did. Today I’m not sure if I’ve seen her have a more perfectly put together meet and that was just cool to see for her.”
Defiance junior Lilly Lacey earned a podium finish in seventh for the Bulldogs with a 393.55, jumping up eight spots from her state finish a season ago.
Other local competitors included Defiance junior Elli Fleischman in 14th with a 341.4, Wauseon freshman Alyssa DiSanti in 19th (238.95) and Napoleon teammates Tauren Davis (So., 21st, 139.45) and Emma Dirr (Jr., 24th, 132.15).
“This was such an amazing experience to see all of them there,” Recker added. “At our team meeting right before we started the competition, there were just six girls smiling. They were just on the top of the world and that was the coolest feeling.
Defending D-II state diving champion Grace Courtney of Cincinnati Wyoming finished in first with a 519.1 total score to repeat as state champ.
Division II State Diving
At C.T. Branin Natatorium,
Canton
Final Standings
1. Grace Courtney (Cincinnati Wyoming), 519.1; Lauren Melia (Tinora), 500.6; Mara Cashman (Napoleon), 454.55; Samantha Holtz (Chagrin Falls), 449.3; Sophia Stamm (Buckeye Valley), 405.95; Peyton Thurman (Richfield Revere), 398.7; Lilly Lacey (Defiance), 393.55; Brigitte Schroeder (Port Clinton), 380.65; Josie Festa (Cin. Indian Hill), 365.95; Kenna Stimmel (Castalia Margaretta), 363.25; Anna Parr (Lexington), 361.8; Sydney Ohlin (Poland Seminary), 344.5; Camille Huxol (Cin. Country Day), 342.0; Elli Fleischman (D), 341.4; Cristianna Reineke (Gates Mills Hawken), 335.15; Anna Gasser (CM), 313.55; Kendall Nigh (PS), 247.55; Kennedy Schnittker (Sandusky Perkins), 240.3; Alyssa DiSanti (Wauseon), 238.95; Ana De Felice (Dayton Oakwood), 234.8; Tauren Davis (N), 139.45; Olivia Suponcic (Mentor Lake Catholic), 138.25); Elle Vahedian (Gahanna Columbus Academy), 137.15; Emma Dirr (N), 132.15.
