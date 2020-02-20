CANTON — Taylor Peters of Bryan finished third at the state diving championships at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton on Wednesday.

Peters finished with a 427.5 score in the finals behind Lena Morgan of Worthington Christian and Grace Courtney of Wyoming.

Tinora’s Lauren Melia took sixth in the competition with a 413.25 just ahead of Defiance’s Addison Fleischman with 409.5.

Napoleon’s Addison Heitman grabbed ninth place with a 401.5.

Freshman Elliot Fleischman of Defiance did not make the cut for the finals, posting a 236.15 in the semifinals for 17th place.

