HEBRON — It was a decent day for the Division III girls, with Liberty Center finishing fourth (160 points) in the team race. Archbold (279) was ninth and Columbus Grove (285) 11th. Minster won the team title with 79 points, followed by West Liberty-Salem (89) and Fort Loramie (90).
Springfield Catholic Central senior Addie Engel won the race in a meet record time of 17:46.9., ahead of last year's state champ, Miranda Stanhope of Kinsman Badger (18:21.9). Addie's twin sister Bridget placed fourth overall (18:44.5).
Sophomore Hope Oelkrug paced Liberty Center with a fifth place overall finish and second place in the team race, with a time of 18:49.
"I didn't get out as fast and tried to pick off girls along the way," Oelkrug said. "I wanted a little better finish, but it was a good race and a really nice temperature for running."
Also for Liberty Center, junior Sydney Miller was 14th in the team race and just missed making the all-state list, finishing 26th overall (19:22.3). Junior Dalayna Ashbaugh was 34th, freshman Cassie Elieff finished 42nd and senior Bailey Johnson placed 68th.
Archbold was led by junior Kylie Sauder's 12th place overall finish and seventh place team finish (19:02.8). Freshman Sophie Rupp was 23rd in the team race (19:57).
"My start was a little slower than normal, but I then picked it up," Sauder said. "I passed three towards the end and wanted a top 10 finish. But I'm happy with what I got."
Grove was paced by senior Alyssa Ellerbrock's eighth-place overall and third-place team finish.
Also making all-state was Holgate senior Raena Willett. She placed 20th in 19:14.3.
"I think the best I've done at state before was 80th, so I'm happy to make all-state," Willett said. "The hard work finally paid off. I started off a little slower in the first 600 and then realized I needed to pick it up. I got a little boxed in, but but the course was wide and I knew I could make up the ground and I passed two or three at the end."
Of the other individual qualifiers, Ayersville junior Teryn Bour placed 35th overall (19:39.3).
The Division III boys results, though, were not as good as the local runners and coaches had hoped for.
Starting with the individuals, Ayersville senior Noah Fisher's bid for a second straight individual title fell just short. Fisher was right with Grandview Heights junior Derek Amicon and East Canton senior Demetrius Snellenberger with 800 meters to go, just 0.5 seconds behind the two leaders. But Fisher fell back and finished fourth (16:06).
Amicon outsprinted Snellenberger to win in 15:42.5, ahead of Snellenberger's 15:44.7. McDonald's Brody Rupe finished third (15:58.6).
"I tried to surge several times to take the lead on those two, but it didn't work, they stayed right there," Fisher said. "I think they just wore me down and I couldn't stay with them. But, all in all, I've had a good (cross country) career."
Team wise, Cincinnati Summit Country Day topped Mount Gilead for the title, 98-112. The two area teams did not fare well, with Liberty Center placing 17th (374) and Holgate (396), 18th. Liberty Center junior Daniel Elieff paced the Tigers with a 21st place team finish (36th overall). Holgate senior Avery Casillas led Holgate with a 42nd place team finish (69th overall).
Individually, Tinora junior Clay Carpenter finished 51st overall, Stryker senior Emanuel Villanueva placed 67th and Fairview junior Treyvon Hastings was 79th.
In the girls Division II race, Wauseon freshman Grace Rhoades compiled the top local finish, placing 40th (19:31).
"I felt I did good my first time here and I'm looking for even better things next year, maybe making all-state," Rhoades said.
Defiance senior Shay Soukup placed 86th (20:11.5) and Napoleon senior Macee Dilbone was 95th (20:21.3).
"It was a blah race for Shay, not the Shay I saw the last two weeks," said Defiance coach Scott Saner.
The boys Division II race was a bit of a disappointment, too, for Defiance. Defiance senior Mhalicki Bronson ran strong race and placed second (15:13.3), eight seconds behind winner Caleb Brown (15:05.1) of Shelby. Brown led Bronson by 13 seconds with 800 meters to go, before Bronson closed the gap some.
"I wanted first, but I can't complain, both of us broke the previous course record for Division II," Bronson said. "He's definitely a tough kid and he got a lead on me right away. Every time I started to come up on him, he surged and increased his lead each time. I still don't think he's out of reach. I'll see if I can get him at the Nike meet."
As a team, Defiance placed fifth with 187 points. Peninsula Woodridge won the meet with 37 points, followed by Unioto (second, 115), Heath (third, 160) and Bay Village Bay (fourth, 166).
Defiance sophomore Brennen Roehrig placed 31st in the team race (16:46.8), senior Cooper Morton was 41st (16:52.8), senior Colin Moats was 48th (17:04.8) and sophomore Nathan Morgan was 66th (105th overall, 17:19.3). Defiance boys coach Obie Mouser was disappointed with the fifth-place finish.
"You get to this level, you have to have a certain level of toughness," Mouser said. "We came into the meet ranked second, but after the first mile, I could see that that wasn't going to happen. Besides Mhalicki, the only one who ran close to what he normally does was Nathan."
Defiance sophomore Eli Fortman, normally Defiance's fifth runner, placed 86th.
Of the individual local runners, Bryan sophomore Josh Taylor placed 68th (16:54.1) and Wauseon junior Braden Vernot finished 125th (17:41.2).
