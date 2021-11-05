A large mix of youth and experience highlights the area contingent headed to south Columbus and Fortress Obetz for the state cross country championships on Saturday, with hearts set on bringing state gold back to the six-county area.
A group of six individuals, five boys and one girl, will compete in the Division II field on Saturday while the Holgate boys and Liberty Center girls teams will compete alongside eight individuals at the Division III level.
The Division III girls race will kick off the state festivities Saturday morning at 9 a.m. while the boys race will follow at around 10 a.m. The D-II girls and boys will compete at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.
DIVISION II
Though the Wauseon program already has made its name on the state stage over the years, a trio of Tribe runners will get their shot Saturday to add to the high standard set in head coach Joe Allen’s program.
Junior harrier Grace Rhoades is back for her third state meet for Wauseon following a 16th-place individual finish as part of the team qualifying in 2020 and a 40th-place showing as an individual in 2019.
Joining Rhoades, who was 10th in last week’s regional at Tiffin will be senior Hunter Wasnich and junior Aidan Pena on the boys side.
Both Wasnich and Pena bring experience at Obetz from competing in last year’s Division II state meet in the first year competing at the current site following years at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.
“It’s incredibly important for athletes to have seen what they’re getting into,” said Allen. “Actually having run the course gives kids the extra bit of confidence they need. Last year having the whole group down there with the boys and girls teams was invaluable and I could see that in practice this week. There's a different air and a different excitement and confidence this week.”
Wasnich was only topped by scorching times by Maumee standout Eric Board and Bryan senior and NWOAL champion Joshuah Taylor during D-II regional action at Tiffin, as the NWOAL runner-up and 2020 state qualifier will get another shot at the Obetz course.
Wasnich will be joined by junior Aidan Pena, who was eighth at Tiffin and finished 86th in the 2020 state meet.
“It’s incredibly important for Hunter and Aidan having a teammate down there, having that guy there that gives you a sense of familiarity at the starting line,” noted Allen. “With Grace being an all-Ohioan last year and obviously having the races she’s had against teams like LC at the league meet and running well, that’s a confidence booster, then to finish district runner-up and a qualifier from regionals, that’s another confidence booster.”
Taylor, who broke through for his first NWOAL title this year, was regional runner-up this season and will compete for the third time on the state stage. The Bryan school-record holder was 19th overall in 2020 and 68th overall in 2019. Sophomore teammate Xander Fackler, who finished seventh overall in regionals last week will make it a Golden Bear duo.
Napoleon senior Ryan Otto, who narrowly missed out on a state spot as a junior with a 23rd-place effort in regionals in 2020, earned his shot in his final go-round with a 10th-place effort at Tiffin this year to break through.
DIVISION III
Henry County won’t be unfamiliar with Saturday's setting as the perennial powerhouse Liberty Center girls will vie for a fourth consecutive top-five finish in the team standings while the Holgate boys make their third straight state trip in hopes of improving even more on last year's fourth-place showing.
Meanwhile, Tinora will see three harriers compete among the state’s best. GMC champion and 2020 state qualifier Lauren Sattler will represent the Ram girls in her short but stellar career so far following the sophomore’s 19th-place finish at regionals and 46th-place finish at state in 2020.
Junior Jaxen Durfey will be the grizzled veteran of the Tinora trio with teammate Paul Westrick, a freshman, joining the fold. Durfey won the GMC individual crown this year and followed that up with a top-10 finish at the Tiffin Regional.
As the sophomore on a senior-laden roster that qualified for state as a team in 2020, Durfey’s experience will be leaned on, per head coach Jim Winseman.
“This group has been great because the better the competition, the more they go after it,” said the Tinora mentor. “It’s just nice to have Jaxen as that leader for Paul and Lauren has those two to bounce things off of. It’s huge to have that experience, you get two kids that ran on (the Obetz course) last year and they know how it plays out.”
Westrick has gotten off to a stellar start in his varsity career, finishing third in the GMC before a top-12 finish at a loaded Tiffin Regional.
For Holgate, a talented but unselfish core has been an impetus to success as seniors Richard Bower, Addison Casillas and Levi Zachrich bring plenty of state experience to the roster with juniors Jack Westrick and Ethan Fritz and sophomore Logan Miller.
“They take pride in the team finish, they want the lowest score possible and that takes all five guys,” said Holgate coach Brad Hurst. “I’ve heard it a lot from them, ‘I don’t care what my place is, I want the team win.’ As a coach, I’m so humbled to coach them, they’ve done this all on their own.”
Bower, the leader of the pack, was 13th overall in regionals last year and won the district crown as the Tigers were first in districts and second in the regional meet. The senior harrier finished 48th overall in the 2020 state meet entering his third go-round. Casillas wasn’t far behind at regionals in 20th as the Tigers put their top five runners in the top 50, with Zachrich in 29th, Westrick in 25th and Miller in 51st.
With four runners already having two years of state experience and another in Miller with a 2020 trip, the businesslike mentality has carried over.
“It’s huge for us to have the experience,” noted Hurst. “We had that business mentality this year and it hasn’t changed this year. There’s no nerves heading into this. It’s a big race, of course, but it’s still just running 3.1 miles so we’re just going to go and try and do our best out there.”
Joining the Holgate boys will be another familiar name to area cross country fans as junior Elisabeth Willett was an individual qualifier in the girls meet. Willett finished runner-up in the BBC and the D-III districts this year before finishing 23rd overall at regionals to qualify for her first state meet.
The state environment will be anything but unfamiliar to the junior, however, as the youngest of four cross country standouts for Holgate. Older sisters Raena (class of 2020) and twins Emma and Gabbi (class of 2017) have 10 state cross country appearances between them, a valuable resource for the current Tiger leader.
“She’s in a great mindset right now, she’s been running her best races the last few weeks,” explained Hurst. “I know she’s going to be ready, making it to state track last year (3200) I think got the monkey off her back a little.”
Another group of Tigers has the chance to add to an already storied tradition of cross country excellence as the Liberty Center girls look to place another banner.
Leader Hope Oelkrug is plenty familiar with the state’s big stage, having finished 15th, fifth and fourth in her previous four trips to state. The LC senior standout has won the NWOAL meet all four years and has never finished worse than third at the regional level.
Oelkrug is the wizened veteran of this year’s squad, however, as the lone senior is joined by three sophomores and two juniors among the team’s leaders.
Sophomore MaKayla Meller was sixth at regionals this year and 32nd at state in 2020 while classmate Gracie Miller was 12th and 25th, respectively in those races. Sophomore Kristine Minnich (19th NWOAL, 45th regionals) and juniors Regan Dulle (11th NWOAL) and Cassie Elieff (eighth NWOAL, 77th at state in 2019) round out the core for the talented Tigers’ roster.
A talented group of young runners round out the field of area qualifiers in Division III as sophomores Leslie Burrow of Fayette and Andrea Burgei of Kalida are in the mix in their first state trips while a pair of Fulton County freshmen have planted their flags among the area’s best in Delta’s Josilyn Welch and Pettisville’s Grace Remington.
Burrow and Welch each turned some heads with late-season titles as the former claimed the Buckeye Border Conference championship and a fifth-place finish in district while the latter picked up a D-III district crown at Leaders Farms. Welch was 20th in the Tiffin Regional while Burrow earned the penultimate individual berth out of the regional in 27th.
Meanwhile, Remington has put together an outstanding postseason in her first varsity season, finishing third in the BBC and fourth in the district before tallying a 25th-place showing in regionals to advance and give the Blackbirds their first state qualifier since a sixth-place team finish in 2017.
Burgei has stood out as a sophomore, winning the Putnam County League championship and finishing third in the Columbus Grove District before a seventh-place showing at regionals propelled the Kalida runner to her first career state appearance.
