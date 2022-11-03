For some local runners, competing at the state cross country championships is another feather in the cap of a decorated career. For others, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime to reach the top stage of the sport.
For all of them, the time is now to put together their best race ever as the state championships begin Saturday morning at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park outside of Columbus.
Division II will have both Ottawa-Glandorf boys and girls teams competing along with five area individual runners while in Division III, the Archbold boys, Patrick Henry girls and Liberty Center girls will compete as teams while 10 individual runners will vie for state gold.
From Defiance County, four runners will take to the course in Defiance junior Josiah Gonzales and the Tinora trio of senior Jaxen Durfey, junior Lauren Sattler and sophomore Paul Westrick.
Gonzales nabbed his first career state berth thanks to a 13th-place finish in the Division II regional meet at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park to put yet another Bulldog in position to place and compete at the state level for the storied DHS running program.
For Tinora, all three runners bring back state experience from the Obetz course as Durfey finished 17th overall as an individual a season ago in his third career state trip, including Tinora’s state qualifying season as a team in 2020.
Meanwhile, Westrick got his first taste of the big meet as a freshman a season ago, finishing 27th overall last year in the state meet, while Sattler will compete in her third straight state apearance in as many tries following a pair of top-50 finishes (28th in 2021, 46th in 2020).
All that adds up to confidence and comfort in the step up for the Rams.
“It helps a ton, there’s no wondering how fast the start will be, no worrying about certain parts of the course,” said Tinora cross country coach Jim Winseman of the experience gained by the Tinora trio. “There’s not those nerves about being the first time running state on that course. They only have to worry about the race they need to run.”
Westrick helped shake off an injury in the late goings of the regular season with solid postseason performances, highlighted by an eighth-place finish overall at the D-III regional meet.
“They’ve got to get in position right from the start because that course bottlenecks really quickly,” said Winseman of keys to success on Saturday. “Don’t let anyone in the race dictate your first half of the race. The nice part is that with Jaxen, Lauren and Paul, they’ve been in these big meets so the moment won’t be too big for them. They’re amazing at being able to adapt to the race as they are in it, which most kids have a hard time doing.”
Along with the county trio, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League will be well-represented. Of the league’s eight members, six have representatives at the state meet in either Division II or III.
In Division II, Bryan junior Xander Fackler will continue a string of Golden Bear standouts after finishing 44th at state in 2021 and as regional runner-up at Tiffin a week ago. Joining Fackler is the Wauseon pairing of seniors Aidan Pena and Jack Callan, which were fourth and seventh at regionals, respectively. Pena’s berth at state marks the third in four tries for the Indian senior, fnihing 41st as an individual last year and 86th overall for the team-qualifying squad in 2020. Callan did not qualify for state a season ago but was a top-40 finisher in 2020 as a sophomore.
In Divisoin III, Patrick Henry and Liberty Center punched tickets as team qualifiers from the Tiffin regional in third and fourth, respectively, as LC has top-five state finishes in every year since 2018. However, the rival Patriots have hit a stride this postseason with a district championship at Columbus Grove powerd by a talented young core of runners. Freshman Mia Amador set the proram record with a 19:14 showing for 14th place at regionals, just two spots ahead of junior teammate Emily Gillson in 16th. Of the top five Patriots running at regionals, none are seniors as junior Lexi Holloway, sophomore Olivia Rettig and freshman Linnea Meyer have hopes high in Hamler.
Though Liberty Center graduated four-year state qualifier Hope Oelkrug from last year’s state runner-up team, the Tigers still have a bevy of big-time experience with juniors MaKayla Meller and Gracie Miller and seniors Cassie Elieff, Mallory Stark and Reagan Dulle all having spent time on the state level.
Meller and Miller finished eighth and ninth respectively for the Tigers at regionals, following a 14th and 15th-place effort at the state meet in 2021.
Along with the two Henry County rivals, Archbold brings some notable efforts to Obetz. Senior Sophie Rupp, after battling injuries in past seasons, has made her return to the state meet after missing out the past two seasons. Rupp was a part of the Bluestreak team that qualified for state in 2019 and finished ninth, with Rupp finishing 45th overall as a freshman.
Meanwhile, the Archbold boys squad has leaned on a mix of youth and veterans to snap a long drought, finishing tied for fifth in the regional boys standings to qualify for state for the first time since 1988.
Seniors Aden McCarty (20th regionals) and Landon Stamm (85th) are the veterans on the roster for Rachel Kinsman’s squad, joined by sophomores Caleb Harrow (25th) and Oliver Seibert (92nd) and junior Brennan Garrow (81st).
“This is a huge accomplishment for these guys,” lauded Kinsman. “They set a goal at the beginning of the season and work at it each week. The key at state will be to keep our gap between Aden and Caleb to Oliver, Landon and Brennan as small as we can. That’s something we’ve really focused on the last four weeks and they’ve done a great job of zeroing in on that.”
For Rupp, the chance to end her career in style will be motivation enough.
“I know this means a lot to her and it’s great to have another female runner at the state meet,” said Kinsman. “She had that opportunity her freshman year and with injuries … I know qualifying was the goal. She isn’t afraid to race and she will put her nose in there from the start.”
Rounding out the NWOAL contingent is Delta sophomore Josilyn Welch, who was 10th at regionals this year and 51st at state as a freshman, and Bryan sophomore Alexa Thormeier, who put together a 12th-place finish at regionals following a state-qualifying track campaign in the spring.
“It just shows how strong our corner of Ohio is,” added Kinsman. “To have six of our eight league schools represented at the state meet this year is amazing. There is a lot of talent in our area and it is good to compete against that week after week. It makes us stronger and more prepared.”
Fayette will send a trio of qualifiers to state in juniors Leslie Burrow (80th state, 2021) and Wyatt Mitchell and sophomore Jose Blanco while Pettisville senior Zach McWatters and sophomore Kendall Sears round out the area contingent.
Division III action will begin the day of championship action at Fortress Obetz with the D-III boys racing at 11 a.m. and the girls at 11:45 a.m. After a break, the D-II boys will compete at 1 p.m. and the girls at 1:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ohsaa.org/tickets at $12 for students and $15 for adults, online only.
