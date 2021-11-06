OBETZ — State cross country meet day was on Saturday as multiple local teams and runners competed at Fortress Obetz just outside of Columbus.
DIVISION III
It was a magical final race for Liberty Center head coach Tim Atkinson, who has guided the Liberty Center girls to 13-straight team appearances in the state meet and three state championships.
With three Tiger runners finishing in the top 20 in the race, they were able to take the runner up trophy for the second time in school history. The last time Liberty Center placed in the top two as a team was in 2013, when they won their third-straight state championship.
“Everybody played a role today. Our boys team practiced all weekend with us. Our parents helped me all last night. We had kids everywhere on that course, not even cross kids. And that was the difference. It was a total community victory,” Atkinson said.
Liberty Center finished third in last season’s state meet, and Atkinson attributed it to a bad start, something they wanted to make sure didn’t happen again.
“We got off to a slow start last year and I said earlier, we're not gonna do that this year, we were gonna engage and they did,” Atkinson said. “Yesterday we went on the hill and we talked about the importance of throwing a surge in there and we did and that was the difference.”
Liberty Center’s lone senior Hope Oelkrug led the way for the Tigers finishing fourth and edging into that position at the very end with a time of 18:25. This was Oelkrug’s fourth-straight state race and it tied her finish from last season.
“I tried to make sure I got up fast enough that I didn't get boxed in. And I think the girls did really well,” Oelkrug said. “It's definitely super exciting to be able to be up on the podium with my team senior year.”
Sophomores McKayla Meller and Gracie Miller finished 14th and 15th with times of 18:57 and 18:58. Junior Cassie Eileff finished 73rd, junior Mallory Stark finished 98th, junior Reagan Dulle finished 101st and sophomore Kristine Minnich finished 102nd.
The Tigers’ team score was 108 only behind Minster who won the state championship with a team score of 66.
In that same race, Tinora sophomore Lauren Sattler earned an All-Ohio selection for the first time in her young career finishing 28th (19:28). Kalida sophomore Andrea Burgei finished 37th, Delta freshman Josilyn Welch finished 51st, Fayetee sophomore Leslie Burrow finished 80th and Holgate junior Elisabeth Willet finished 89th.
In the boys race, Holgate competed as a team while Tinora junior Jaxson Durfey earned a top 20 finish at 17th.
It is head coach Jim Winesman’s first runner to earn a podium spot in eight years.
“It's just absolutely amazing,” Winesman said. "Jaxon is an amazing kid that works hard. He's been hurt his first two years of his career, and this time he was actually healthy coming into state. He just wanted to have it and I'm so proud of him.”
Tinora also saw freshman Paul Westrick finish 27th to earn an All-Ohio spot.
The Holgate boys finished their third-straight state meet as a team fifth in the standings. For head coach Brad Hurst, his team had a goal of fourth but came up just short.
“Our goal was to be fourth and we got fifth but it is hard to be disappointed because we ran about the best race that we could have. Our four top runners all ran their best times of the season. So no we didn’t reach our goal but we can’t be disappointed,” Hurst said.
Senior Richard Bower earned the last All-Ohio spot in 30th. His classmate Addison Casillas finished just behind him in 31st. Junior Jack Westrick finished 48th, senior Levi Zachrich finished 75th, sophomore Logan Miller finished 125th, junior Ethan Fritz finished 128th and sophomore Nathan Miller finished 173rd.
“It is a big accomplishment just to get to state and we have done it for the past three seasons now so I couldn’t be prouder of what this senior class has accomplished,” Hurst said.
DIVISION II
Bryan senior Johsauah Taylor found himself in a familiar position in his third state meet. Last year he finished 19th and this year he improved two spots to 17th with a time of 16:06.
Taylor will finish his career as Bryan’s all-time record holder.
“The whole season played out kinda exactly how I wanted it to,” Taylor said. “I knew what to expect coming here, but the competition was just so good. It was a really tough race.”
Xander Fackler also competed for the Golden Bears, placing 44th.
Wauseon senior Hunter Wasnich earned an All-Ohio spot finishing 23rd, while on the girls side junior Grace Rhoades finished 25th. Aidan Pena finished 41st to round out the meet for the Indians.
Napoleon senior Ryan Otto rounded out the area competitors coming in 68th in the boys meet.
