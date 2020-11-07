OBETZ—- An enthusiastic fourth-place team finish and a disappointed third-place finish highlighted the day at the first-ever OHSAA State Cross County Championships held Saturday at Fortess Obetz, located southeast of Columbus.
In the first race of the day, Holgate won in a tiebreaker over Canton Central Catholic to finish in fourth place with 200 points.
"This place is awesome," Holgate coach Brad Hurst said of the new venue. "The guys race their best race. They ran all their guts out and I can't be more proud of them.
"Our goal was to be top four," added Hurst. "We get our picture on the wall now at Holgate. That's what their goal was."
The Tigers used a pack mentality to get the job done. Richard Bower led the way with a 48th place finish in 16:47, but all of the Holgate runners finished within a minute of each other.
"That's huge for us," Hurst said on the pack racing. "Our sixth man was right behind our fifth man, so that's huge for us."
The most important runner was Logan Miller, whose time of 17:15 was sixth for Holgate and the deciding runner for the team score.
Appearing at the state meet for the first time since 1984, Tinora placed 17th and tallied 376 points.
"They did what they were supposed to do," said Tinora coach Jim Winesman. "They got out quick, but this race was super fast. I'm super proud of them and proud to be their coach."
Clay Carpenter led the Rams with a 57th place finish in 16:54.
Columbus Grove finished sixth with 208 points. Caleb Stechschulte led the way for the Bulldogs in 16:41, good for 37th place. Stechschulte was in a cluster of runners that all came in together at the finish line.
Also in the cluster was Fayette's Quinn Mitchell, who placed 59th in 16:55 and Fairview's Treyvon Hastings, who placed 96th in 17:22.
Earning All-Ohio status for his effort was Liberty Center's Nathaniel Elieff, who led the area contingent with a 16th-plcae effort in 16:20.
"It was fast," Elieff said of the course. "We were really fast (to start). I was boxed in and had to maneuver around."
After beating Minster for the regional title last week at Tiffin, Liberty Center settled in behind the Wildcats and finished third at the Division III state meet, just missing a chance at the podium.
West Liberty-Salem took home the team title with 55 points, followed by 83 for Minster and 115 for the Tigers.
"They did a great job of trying to play catch-up," Liberty Center coach Tim Atkinson said of the race. "We just got rattled. We just did not engage from the first mile. After the first mile, we started activating and moving up positions, but it was too late."
Liberty Center did have two All-Ohio performers. Hope Oelkrug shook off a slow start and placed 15th in 19:09.
"I don't thing I got out fast enough because I got boxed in," admitted Oelkrug. "My first mile was about where is usually is, then my 2-mile was a little bit slow."
Gracie Miller joined Brittany Atkinson and Oelkrug as the only Liberty Center freshmen to earn All-Ohio honors when she finished 28th in 19:36.
"These girls are so important to me and I love running with them," Miller said of her team. "That was my goal all year - to be All-Ohio. I should have been up front a little more, but I have three more years to work on it."
Archbold's Kylie Sauder capped her career by placing 17th in 19:18, which also earned her All-Ohio status.
"It was good, it was hot," admitted Sauder, who ran in near 70-degree temperature for the final. "It was a good course, I liked it."
Tinora's Lauren Sattler placed 46th in 20:06. Fairview's Cassie Mavis placed 60th in 20:18 and Samantha Rohrs was 114th in 21:22. Edgerton's Ashlee Hug was 94th in 21:01.
A fast start in the Division II race led to Wauseon's Braden Vernot placing ninth in 16:02 to earn All-Ohio honors. His finish also led the Indians to a seventh place finish in the team standings with 207 points.
"I was happy with my performance," stated Vernot. "I know I could be a top contender, so my goal was to go out and see if I could stick with those top guys."
Bryan's Joshuah Taylor was also in that lead group before he fell back.
Taylor was able to stay with the pack and placed 19th in 16:14 to also score All-Ohio honors.
"They used me as the pace of the first group,"said Taylor. "I didn't want to lead it (the race) but that's how it went. I even tried to go off to the side and let off."
In the Division II girls race, Wauseon placed 15th in the team standings. Leading the way was Grace Rhoades, who claimed 16th in 19:00, earning her an All-Ohio spot after finishing deep in the field last year.
"I'm really excited about my place (finish)," said Rhoades. "I'm glad we came and competed today. I'm grateful for the opportunity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.