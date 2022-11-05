OBETZ — It was a jampacked day of action at the OHSAA state cross country championships on Saturday as five area teams and 15 other individuals raced amongst the best cross country runners in the state at Fortress Obetz.
Tinora sent a trio of runners that competed in both the boys and girls Division III events. First up was senior and program record holder Jaxon Durfey, who made his third appearance at state after placing 17th a year ago along with sophomore Paul Westrick, who made his second appearance.
Durfey started out smoothly, as coming through the first stretch of the stadium he was fourth. But throughout the race he steadily fell behind and ultimately finished 17th for the second-straight season with a time of 16:26. Westrick also placed the same as last year with a time of 16:38 and a 27th-place finish.
“I’m a little disappointed, I definitely have some mixed feeling about this one. It’s definitely not what I wanted going in. I was sitting pretty good and I knew I had the chance to run better but it just didn’t shake out that way for me today,” Durfey said. “It’s exciting. It’s an honor to come down here and run this race but I wish I would have finished this one out a little better.”
“He was in perfect position, kind of got bogged down in that second mile. He’s still a two-time all-Ohioan and when you can get on the podium two years in a row it is hard to be disappointed. You can always do worse down here so I’m happy with the way he ran,” Tinora head coach Jim Winseman said of Durfey’s race”
In the girls meet for the Rams, junior Lauren Sattler had been fighting an illness all week, tweaked something during the race, but still managed to finish 64th with a time of 20:29. She finished 48th as a freshman and 28th as a sophomore.
“She’s going to be disappointed. She was all-Ohio last year and she’s not this year but I’m proud of her. She’s been sick the last couple of weeks and she could have fell apart at regionals but she ran a great race to get here. It just wasn’t her day today.”
Also in the D-III girls meet, two Northwest Ohio Athletic Association teams made appearances as Liberty Center came in after a runner-up state finish a season ago and Patrick Henry made their first ever state apperance in school history thanks to a bevy of talented underclassmen.
The Tigers followed up their second-place finish with a fifth-place finish this season. Patrick Henry finished just behind them in eighth. Juniors Gracie Miller and Makayla Meller led the pack for the Tigers as Miller finished 14th (18:55), a spot higher than her 15th-place finish last year.
“Podium is always my goal and I just kept hearing 21, 22 behind me so I knew I was really close and when I see girls in front of me I know I can’t sit with those girls because I know that I’m sitting with them and that’s also slowing me down so I just had to have enough mental toughness,” Miller said of her race.
Meller fell from 14th a year ago to 25th (19:28) in this meet. Both Miller and Meller get all-Ohio selections for a second-straight year. Cassie Eileff was third on the team and 67th (20:34) in the meet.
For Patrick Henry it was junior Emily Gillson leading the way in 32nd (19:45). Freshman Mia Amador (41st, 20:00) and junior Lexi Holloway (55th, 20:16) were second and third.
There were two other stellar individual performances from the NWOAL in the D-III girls meet as well as Archbold senior Sophie Rupp returned to the state meet after placing 45th as a freshman, then missing the state race the next two years due to injury. She placed 26th (19:40) in her final high school cross country meet. Meanwhile Delta’s Josilyn Welch narrowly missed a podium spot, finishing 21st (19:15).
In the Division II boys race, Defiance’s Josiah Gonzalez competed in the first state meet of his career, garnering a 54th-place finish (17:04) and plenty of experience along the way.
“It was just surreal. Knowing that I put myself in a position to run with some of the best runners in the state was a huge accomplishment,” the junior said of the state experience. “I thought I started well but this was definitely a learning experience for me for next year.”
Defiance boys head coach Obie Mouser was also pleased with Gonzalez’s performance and excited about where it can take the program with several Bulldog runners in attendance.
“I think he started well, but in this race if you lose any pace, boom you drop,” Mouser said. “It’s his first time here and I think he’s a little awed by the situation so it’s a learning process but we had a lot of runners here watching today. We’ll evaluate in the winter time and say ‘okay we’ve got to this point, now to take the next step we’re going to have to do this.’”
Also in the D-II boys meet was the highest finish by any area boy on the day as Bryan junior Xander Fackler ran his way to 12th (16:14) after finishing 44th a year ago.
“It went really well, I tried to tuck myself in up front and it paid off,” Fackler said. “It feels great to finally be all-Ohio. It is something that I’ve worked really hard for.”
Bryan sophomore Kate Thormeier had a nice race as well placing 44th (20:08) for the girls.
Wauseon senior Aidan Pena also made a big jump for the Indians in his last-ever high school meet. He finished 18th (16:24), getting on the podium in his third try after finishing 41st in 2021 and 86th in 2020. His running mate, senior Jack Callan finished 51st (17:01).
Also in that D-II race, the Ottawa-Glandorf boys finished 16th as a team with Ty Rosengarten leading the way in 60th-place (20:08) while the Titan girls saw a sixth-place team finish and a sixth-place individual finish from Alexa Fortman (18:42).
Back to the D-III boys meet, Archbold made their first team-appearance since 1988 and finished 18th with Caleb Harrow (47th, 17:02) pacing the Blue Streaks. Aden McCarty (83rd, 17:27) and Brennan Garrow (103rd, 17:57) were second and third.
Fayette junior Wyatt Mitchell finished 97th (17:35) while his running mate in sophomore Jose Blanco was 122nd (18:00). Junior Eagle Leslie Burrow was 49th in the girls meet (20:09). Pettisville senior Zach McWatters finished 62nd (17:13) while Pettisville sophomore Kendall Sears finished 66th (20:32) for the girls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.