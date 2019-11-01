As the gun goes off signaling the beginning of the Division III state cross country race, Ayersville senior Noah Fisher will be after his second consecutive state crown.
All the races will take place at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron.
Last year, Fisher won over East Canton’s Demetrius Snellenberger, 16:14.4 to 16:19.7, despite falling down twice during the slippery, muddy race.
Fisher prepped well at the Tiffin Regional, winning in 15:41.1, nearly 30 seconds ahead of Minster’s Derek Albers (16:11.28). Fisher won last year’s Tiffin Regional in 15:54.
“My goal this year has always been to win another state title,” Fisher said. “I expect Snellenberger to again be a big challenge, because East Canton runners always peak at the right time. I believe he has broken 16 minutes one time this year. Also, Derek Amicon of Grandview Heights should be right there, too. He ran a 15:50 at (the Pickerington) regionals.
Fisher, along with Snellenberger and Amicon, are the only three Division III runners this year to break the 16-minute barrier. Qualifying for state as individuals for the first time are Stryker senior Emanuel Villanueva (seventh) and Fairview junior Treyvon Hastings (eighth).
Another who is trying to win a state title is Defiance senior Mhalicki Bronson. Bronson is ranked nationally, but is ranked behind Shelby senior Caleb Brown. Brown beat Bronson last week at the Divsioin II Tiffin Regional, 14:57-15:07. Their times represented the fastest regional times for all divisions across the state.
“Mhalicki has to stay close but not as fast as a 4:25 mile (like at regionals),” said Defiance boys cross country coach Obie Mouser. “He can’t let (Caleb) get out. If he gets away, running him down would be very, very tough.”
Teamwise, as of a week nine poll in Division II, Tiffin Region champ Defiance was ranked third in the state, behind top ranked Peninsula Woodridge and Chillicothe Unioto.
Woodridge won the state crown last season and Shelby’s Brown placed second.
At the regional meet, after Bronson’s second place finish, Brennen Roehrig was sixth and Cooper Morton seventh. Colin Moats was with the second and third runners until the last half-mile and faltered a bit, finishing 19th. Fifth and sixth runners (the top five are the scorers) Eli Fortman and Nathan Morgan were 29th and 30th, respectively.
For Defiance to contend for a state crown, Mouser has his thoughts.
“Mhalicki has do his thing, Roehrig, Morton and Moats have to pack close to the front group and Fortman, (Josh) Horvath and Morgan need to close the gap on their team mates,” Mouser said.
Qualifying as indiviiduals for state in the boys Division II race were Wauseon junior Braden Vernot, seventh (16:21.39) and Bryan sophomore Josh Taylor (10th, 16:24.16).
In the Division II girls race, no local teams qualified, but three individuals did. With the top 15 qualifying, Wauseon freshman phenom Grace Rhoades finished ninth (19:05.95), Defiance senior Shay Soukup placed 12th (19:25.82) and Napoleon senior Macee Dilbone finished 13th (19:27.44). Soukup is making her fourth trip to state.
“(In order to make the top 25 for all-state, Shay) will have to run a career best time at state (her current best is 19:17 her sophomore year at state) to have a chance,” said Defiance girls coach Scott Saner. “That’s her goal, to run a PR (personal record) and see where that ends up place-wise.”
Dilbone qualified for state for the first time.
“I really focused on relaxing my arms and got a PR (at regionals),” Dilbone said. “I tried to go out hard and be in int mentally. I dropped a little bit after the first mile, but I made it. Now that I’m going to state, I will just go down there and run hard and see what happens.”
In the girls Division III race, qualifying as individuals were Holgate senior Raena Willett (ninth, 18:58.73) and Ayersville junior Teryn Bour (15th, 19:18.32).
Bour is making her second trip to state and made all-state last year, finishing 23rd. She finished 15th at the Tiffin Regional last year also, but her time was much faster this year at the same region. But her time was 27 seconds faster this year, so give her a decent shot at a making all-state again.
Willett is making her fourth trip to state but is looking to make all-state for the first time. After running a PR and breaking the 19 minute barrier, Willett believes she has a shot at making all-state.
“The goal is to get out front near the leaders and if I run a similar time to regionals, I have a good chance,” Willett said. “Generally, if you run in the 18’s, you make all-state.”
In the team race, three girls teams qualified for state, with Liberty Center second (91), Columbus Grove third (194) and Archbold fourth (210).
Liberty Center sophomore Hope Oelkrug won the regional with a time of 18:26. Kinsman Badger’s Miranda Stanhope won last year’s state race in 18:51, in very muddy conditions.
The favorite this year though, is Springfield Catholic Central’s who has consistently been running in the 17’s. Oelkrug finished fourth last year and Liberty Center coach Tim Atkinson said he believes Oelkrug can finish in the top three.
The LC team finished fifth in the state last season and is ranked fourth this season, giving them a shot at a high team finish once again. Also, Columbus Grove is ranked sixth in the state and Archbold is rated seventh.
“We have only lost four times all year, twice to Minster and once each to West Liberty-Salem (ranked second) and New Bremen (ranked third),” Atkinson said. “We finished behind all three at the Tiffin Carnival, but we were close with New Bremen. Minster is the team to beat, but the gap with us and them is closing. They beat us by (121) points at the Carnival and beat us by 29 points at regionals. But we are not going to be timid. Our strategy is to go out and try to win (the state meet).”
In the boys Division III team race, locals qualifying were Holgate, fourth (192 points) and Liberty Center, seventh (209).
The running in a close pack worked well for a young Holgate squad at regionals. Of the top six runners, the Tigers have just one senior, Avery Casillas. He was the top runner at regionals, finishing 22nd, in 17:05. After him, freshman Jack Westrick was next, in 37th place, at 17:23. Holgate had four other runners finish within seven seconds of Westrick.
“I told the guys that a good goal is to finish in the top 10,” said Holgate coach Brad Hurst. “We’re still a very young team and last year, the first step was competing as a team at regionals. This year, it’s running at the state meet for the first time for them. They know they will have to run their best, but they told me they are ready. They are anxious to run. And as far as the girls, with Raena going, this is her fourth trip to state and she knows how to get ready for it. I’m expecting her to do well.”
On paper, it looks like Liberty Center boys will have their work cut out for them in looking to finish in the top 10 for the eighth consecutive year. The Tigers are currently ranked 14th and placed seventh at regionals. Last year, LC was in a similar situation, finishing sixth at regionals. That squad went on to place ninth in the state.
“The field is loaded and the biggest challenge is that we have two freshmen who will be competing at the state level for the first time,” Atkinson said. “Though we are ranked 14th, I feel that our regional is very strong. One team from our region, Columbus Grove, was ranked fifth in the state and did not qualify as a team. Despite how young we are with two freshmen in our top six, the guys know what they have to do and the goal is to make it into the top 10 as a team. They don’t want to be the team that ends the seven year streak.”
The girls Division III race will get things started on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the D-II race to follow at 11:45. The boys D-III race will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the D-II boys will compete at 2:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.