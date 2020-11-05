Plenty of area teams and runners will get their first taste of the state cross country tournament this weekend, though Saturday’s festivities will be a new day for everyone in attendance.
After being held at National Trail Raceway in Hebron since 2011, the state championships in Division I, II and III will now be held at Fortress Obetz on the southeast side of Columbus.
Course unknowns aside, the area will be well-represented with six teams and 11 individuals competing in the Division II and III competitions on Saturday morning and afternoon.
For Wauseon and Tinora, the regional berths are historic ones as the Wauseon boys earned the program’s first-ever regional championship with a first-place finish at Tiffin on Saturday while Tinora earned its first state team berth since the Rams finished third in the Class A meet in 1984.
“Going into the season, we were lucky to be so senior-loaded,” said Tinora coach Jim Winseman of heading into an uncertain 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The kids took a week off after track got cancelled and got right back to work. As a coach, it makes me a lucky guy, I didn’t have to get after them.”
The Rams, led by seniors Jacob Cramer (22nd), Clay Carpenter (23rd), Evan Flory (66th) and Lucas Meyer (171st) and sophomore Jaxen Durfey (36th), finished fourth in the D-III boys regional race at Tiffin to punch their state ticket as one of seven state qualifying teams.
Holgate finished as regional runner-up, eight points behind team champion Columbus Grove.
With battles against the Tigers and other solid GMC teams like Fairview (17th at regionals), the regular season gave Tinora the tests it needed.
“My boys like the competition, we get along great with Holgate and like to run against those guys because it makes you better,” said Winseman. “They’ve gotten the best out of it. Every race they’ve treated it like their last.”
For Holgate, junior Richard Bower led all Tiger runners in ninth while senior Hayden Hartman was 18th and junior Levi Zachrich 35th.
Holgate, ranked sixth in the final OATCCC Division IIII state poll, reached the D-III state meet last year as a team, finishing 17th overall.
Along with Columbus Grove’s team, a trio of local harriers will take to a new course Saturday in Nathaniel Elieff of Liberty Center, Treyvon Hastings of Fairview and Quinn Mitchell of Holgate.
Elieff was a solid third at the regional meet and will represent LC as an individual at state after finishing in the top 40 last year to lead the Tigers in 2019 at National Trail. Hastings was 16th overall at regionals a week ago and has hopes to boost his finish in his final state go-round after finishing 79th last year. Mitchell was 19th at regionals.
The girls Division III race will be another chance fot hte Liberty Center girls to strutt their stuff and continue a run of postseason success. The Tigers claimed their second straight Northwest Ohio Athletic league championship before taking home the top spot in the D-III district meet at Ottawa and an eight-point margin of victory over Minster to top the girls field on Saturday at regionals.
A familiar face in all three fields has been junior star Hope Oelkrug, who was first at the league and district meets and third in regionals. Freshman Gracie Miller was fifth overall while freshman MaKayla Meller and senior Sydney Miller were 10th and 11th, respectively. Senior Dalayna Ashbaugh rounded out an excellent showing in 22nd.
The Tigers are far from alone, however, with Archbold senior standout Kylie Sauder finishing fourth individually at regionals to return to the state meet for the fourth time in her career (12th in 2018 and 2019, 32nd in 2017). The Bluestreaks missed the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2017.
Joining the veteran Sauder will be a newcomer to the state scene in Tinora freshman Lauren Sattler. The Ram newbie turned some heads with an individual Green Meadows Conference championship effort before finishing second at districts and 13th at regionals.
“We were able to coach her in seventh and eighth grade and she’s one of the most mentally tough girls you’re ever going to see,” said Winseman. “She’s willing to hurt worse than any girl in the race. I’m excited to see how she’s going to do this weekend. To go into that regional race as a freshman against teams like Minster, LC, Woodmore, something like 10 state-ranked teams and do what she did? She knew what she had to do and went after it.”
The Fairview duo of senior Cassie Mavis and junior Samantha Rohrs earned individual state berths with 23rd and 27th-place efforts at Tiffin while Edgerton sophomore Ashlee Hug took home the final individual berth with a 28th-place showing.
On the Division II side of things, Wauseon stole the show at Tiffin in both races.
The Indian boys, fresh off a NWOAL team championship earlier in October, rolled to an 18-point margin at the regional level to earn the first team regional crown in school history. Meanwhile, the Wauseon girls used a balanced effort to claim the fourth and final team qualifying spot for the state meet
“As a program we’re just ecstatic,” said Wauseon mentor Joe Allen. “Both the boys and girls had this goal to start the season and to see them succeed like this is great. The boys won the first regional title in school history and the girls ran really scrappy this weekend. I can’t say they had their best race but htey just fought and did what they had to do to move on.”
The regional boys race saw Wauseon finish 18 points clear of runner-up Shelby as senior Braden Vernot took home the individual title in 16:16.5, 5.7 seconds clear of runner-up Joshuah Taylor of Bryan.
Vernot was far from alone atop the podium, with sophomore teammate Jack Callan nabbing third place, junior Hunter Wasnich in ninth and sophomore Aidan Pena in 15th to seal the victory.
“I talked to (Defiance coach) Obie Mouser earlier in the year and we listed probably seven teams that were probably deserving of going to state and how hard it would be to advance,” explained Allen. “This is an even bigger accomplishment when you think about how close we’ve been in the past, they’ve been fourth when they take three (state qualifiers) or fifth when they take four.”
The NWOAL overall was well-represented with Taylor as regional runner-up in the boys race and the league’s showing in the D-III races with Liberty Center and Archbold.
The new course has both coaches intrigued but not anxious.
“I could’ve told you with my eyes closed where every turn or pothole was at National Trail or even back at Scioto Downs,” said Winseman. “It’s one of those things where we come into it as that first-year team with butterflies, but this year everybody’s got that feeling.”
Added Allen: “We can see a map but that doesn’t tell you about the terrain or just how sharp a turn might be. We’ll get a chance to look at it Friday and we’ll go from there. You rely on kids that have been at state about what to expect when you get there, the feelings you have. There’s a different feeling and a different speed to the state meet.”
Race action will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Fortress Obetz with the Division III boys race. The D-III girls will follow at 10 a.m. with the D-II boys at noon and D-II girls at 1 p.m. Division I races will begin at 3 p.m. (boys) and 4 p.m. (girls).
