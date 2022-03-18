DAYTON — Down by seven at half, No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf was able to rally at halftime and down fourth-ranked Columbus Africentric 53-48 in the Division III state semifinals at UD Arena in Dayton on Friday.
In the first game of the day, the Titans (25-2) got off to a solid start, taking a 12-8 lead after one quarter. The second quarter was a different story, however, as O-G went 1-of-10 from the field and only mustered two points. The Titans went into halftime down 21-14.
The beginning of the second half didn’t start any better as Africentric went on a 6-2 run to take an 11-point lead. A Carson Fuka three fell soon after to cut into the lead. From that point, O-G ended the quarter on a 15-10 run, cutting the Africentric lead to six.
A driving layup to start the fourth by sophomore Colin White, who led the Titans with 31 in the game, set the tone and the Titans went on a 12-0 run to take a 43-37 lead.
Africentric (23-6) wouldn’t go away, whittling the lead back down to one on two different occasions in the with quarter. Down six, Africentric star Dailyn Swain stole the ball and drove for a dunk to cut the O-G lead to four but was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
O-G split the two free throws and missed a 3-point attempt on its ensuing possession while Africentric converted buckets on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to one with with 2:42 left in regulation. That was as close as the Nubians got, however, as Eli Schmenk had a bucket and free throw and White and Caleb Kuhlman helped combine for 5-of-6 free throw shooting down the stretch as O-G held on for the win.
White led the team in scoring, while also pacing the team in rebounding (11), blocks (five) and assists (three), shooting 11-of-20 from the field. Kuhlman added 10 points for the Titans, who will face No. 9 Cincinnati Taft for the Division III state title on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Swain, currently the second-ranked player in Ohio in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, led all scorers with 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting along with 13 rebounds, seven steals and three assists. No other player had more than six as the other seven Nubians that saw action combined to shoot just 7-of-36.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) - Fuka 4; Schimmoeller 2; Kuhlman 10; Schmenk 3; Landen 0; Erford 0; White 31; Stechshulte 1; Maag 2. Totals 18-51 13-21 53.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC (48) - Wagner 2; Swain 32; Fuller 4; Smith 6; Steele 4; Johnson 0; Satchell 0; Bibins 0. Totals 20-54 8-11 48.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-16 (White 2, Fuka, Kuhlman), Africentric 0-11. Rebounds: O-G 37 (White 11), Africentric 35 (Swain 13). Turnovers: O-G 13, Africentric 13.
O-G 12 2 17 22 — 53
Africentric 8 13 16 11 — 48
