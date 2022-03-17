DAYTON — “There is a first time for everything” is one of the most common adages in the world and for Antwerp boys basketball, that adage means more than it usually does this week as the Archers prepare for their program’s first state final four trips on Saturday.
Most recently, in a stretch of now three straight regional appearances, their first appearance in 2020 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then last season, an overtime loss in the regional semifinals to New Bremen cut their time short.
In 2022, with the careers of senior standouts Jagger Landers and Luke Krouse on the line, the Archers came up big in regionals and defended their way to this point with low-scoring victories over Marion Local and then-undefeated and top-ranked Tiffin Calvert.
Now another challenge awaits them and though they just defeated the top-ranked team in Division IV, it’s not going to get any easier at UD Arena on Saturday against New Madison Tri-Village (25-3), who finished fifth in the state AP poll and comes into the matchup with Antwerp on a 15-game winning streak.
With the way that Antwerp has defended, no team is unbeatable for them and that’s the mindset head coach Doug Billman knows they have to take into Saturday.
“For them, it’s not just size, it’s skill, athleticism and basketball IQ,” explained Billman. “They check a lot of of the boxes and our guys know that and have a good understanding of what they are going to bring to the table. But they also know that we have to set the tone with what we typically do, our defense and rebounding the basketball.”
In their five-game tournament run, the No. 3 Archers are allowing a measly 28 points per game and in that run, no team has scored more than the 38 that Ayersville put up in district finals. During the season, only five teams scored at least 40 points on the Archers.
That is due to a number of things, including a good utilization of switching from man to zone defense. A second-half 1-3-1 zone against Marion Local in regional semifinals threw a normally great shooting team for a loop, holding them to just 23 points.
It’s also due to dominance ont eh boards, led by Landers’ team-best nine boards and 20 points per contest. In the regional final, Landers outrebounded Tiffin Calvert by himself 17-12, grabbing half of the team’s 34 rebounds on the night.
Both of those things will need to be utilized to their maximum potential on Saturday against a Tri-Village team that averages 71 points per game and passes the ball extremely well (19.5 assists per game).
“We are going to have to make sure that we communicate well because they run a lot of sets, they run a lot of actions and they get the ball where they need it to go,” Billman said.
“You better rebound against them as well. They’re long, they’re tall and they’re aggressive, they really try to attack you on the glass.”
6-6 senior forward Layne Sarver leads the Patriots with 21.4 points per game, shooting 54 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line (91-of-114) with 40 3-pointers. The Cedarville University recruit is second on the team in rebounds (5.5 rpg) and assists (3.2).
Sarver is supplemented by more height in 6-6 senior Josh Scantland (9.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 60 percent field goals) and 6-5 junior Justin Finkbine (7.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 spg, 65 percent field goals).
The guard play is no slouch either with 6-1 junior Wilson Suggs as a deadeye from long-range (32-of-61, 52.5 percent) with 11.8 points per game while junior Dalton Delong (5.4 ppg, 36 3-pointers) is the main facilitator on offense, dishing out 4.5 assists per game.
The Patriots have eight players that average at least an assist per game and wreak havoc on defense as well with 14.1 steals per game.
Being able to handle the pressure and length of the Patriots is going to be the biggest key factor on Saturday.
“Number one, we have to handle the basketball and just their pressure. They do a nice job of turning over the ball and turning those into points,” Billman said.
The main ballhandling will be done by Krouse at point guard (8.2 ppg, 4.4 apg). Much like the Patriots, the Archers have six players averaging at least an aassist per game.
Sophomore Landon Brewer will be leaned on as well on both ends with 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a team-best 2.5 steals per game.
His all-around play and timely scoring have been big for the Archers throughout this tournament, including a team-best 14 points in the win over Marion Local with Landers held to five.
Coming into the weekend, there is a sense of heightened energy around the Antwerp community as though other teams in other sports have gotten to this point, no one has ever seen it from boys basketball.
“We’ve been close the last couple of years, there have been expectations with this group but we’ve never been able to get over the hump in boys basketball,” Billman said of the pride in this year’s team. “We’ve been to the state tournament in girls basketball, we’ve been there in other sports so I think that extra energy that is involved in the community right now has a lot to do with that.”
But now there is no hump left to get over and though the Archers are certainly happy about that, it doesn’t mean they are satisfied with it.
“For our guys to come in on Friday and realize that hey, we are not satisfied with just making it to the finals and then go our and perform the way they did it shows that these accomplishments and everything they are achieving, they still aren’t satisfied,” Billman said. “They are always hungry to try and find something a little more.”
Antwerp will tip-off on Saturday at UD Arena in Dayton at 2 p.m. If they win, they’ll play on Sunday for a state title at 5:15 p.m. against the winner of Richmond Heights and Berlin Hiland.
OTHER SEMIFINAL: Whichever team claims the first D-IV semifinal between Antwerp and Tri-Village will take on a battle-tested program from the other state bout at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday between Richmond Heights (No. 4 AP, No. 7 MartinRPI) and Berlin Hiland (No. 10 AP, No. 6 MartinRPI), both entering at 23-4.
Richmond Heights reached the state tournament for the second time in school history last year, falling to eventual state champion Botkins 44-40 in Dayton. The Spartans have won 18 straight and are as battle-tested as any D-IV team in the state with their losses coming to D-I schools Fairfield, Lyndhurst Brush and Uniontown Green and D-II state powerhouse Akron St. Vincent-St.Mary. Richmond Heights defeated D-I state semifinalist Lakewood St. Edward 70-66 on Feb. 19, a feat made more impressive by coming without senior star Josiah Harris. The 6-6 wing, a West Virginia commit, averages 19.7 points per game en route to being named the Northeast Inland District Player of the Year.
The Spartans are also aided by 6-5 senior Jaiden Cox Holloway (11.7 ppg), 6-4 freshman and Division I recruit Dorian Jones (11.4 ppg), freshman point guard DeErrick Barber and senior post powers London Maiden (6-7) and Detric Hearst (6-5), both transfers from Cleveland Benedictine.
On the other side, Berlin Hiland’s road to its 12th state tourney appearance has been much tougher than the Spartans’ 31.8 average margin of victory. The three-time state champion Hawks are making their third straight state appearance and sixth straight trip to at least the regional finals, but have done so with a pair of overtime victories and a double-OT triumph along the way.
6-2 senior Chris Stetler put up 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the regional finals against Lathan Western, a win that followed a 63-62 double-OT win over Newark Catholic that saw Sammy Detwiler net 17 points and hit a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation. With a senior point guard in Grant Miller and size inside with 6-7 sophomore Alex Yoder, the Hawks have eyes on the program’s first state championship since repeating in 2011 and 2012.
