A pair of teams both familiar to the state tournament over the past decade and hungry to raise a state title trophy will collide in a loaded but wide-open Division III state quartet on Friday, with Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Africentric meeting in the first game of the weekend at 10:45 a.m. at Dayton’s UD Arena.
For O-G (24-2, No. 2 AP, No. 1 MartinRPI), the venue is a familiar one after the Titans navigated their way to the state tournament in D-III a season ago before falling to eventual state champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 58-52 in Dayton.
The state spot is the ninth in school history and the fifth in the last 15 years for O-G while Africentric (23-5, No. 3 AP, No. 15 MartinRPI) is back at state for the fourth time in school history — all since 2011 — and the first since finishing as Division III runner-up in 2018.
The two perennial powers have relatively recent history as the teams played a home-and-home series in 2019 and 2020. O-G won both games, the most recent being a 94-64 demolition of the Nubians at ‘The Supreme Court’ in Ottawa on Jan. 3, 2020.
Multiple players remain from Africentric’s squad that game, including star junior Dailyn Swain. The 6-7 forward scored six points as a freshman against O-G but now averages 21 per game as the Central District Division III Player of the Year with offers from Ohio State, Arizona State, Marquette and Cincinnati among others. Swain racked up 30 points and nine rebounds on 11-of-12 shooting in the Nubians’ 61-48 regional championship win over Sugarcreek Garaway.
Swain isn’t alone as 6-1 senior Dan Wagner, a Toledo football commit, averages 16.2 points a night and paced Africentric with 17 points in the loss to O-G two years ago.
“Their length is something that we can’t simulate in practice,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin, who has guided the program to four state appearances. “Swain is a top-30 player in the country for a reason, he can do it all. His go-to is putting the ball on the floor and getting to his mid-range game but he can shoot over the top and he’s got a really good handle. We’re going to have to make him uncomfortable. (Africentric) Coach (Michael) Bates does a really good job of putting guys in positions to be successful.”
Other key contributors for Africentric will be 6-3 senior wing Josiah Smith and 6-6 junior forward Preston Steele — both honorable mention district selections — and juniors Andre Satchell (6-5) and Dyson Bibins (6-0).
Africentric is no doubt fired up to return to state after a promising 2020-21 season saw the Nubians play just eight games before a COVID protocol caused the program to miss the Columbus City League tournament and ultimately its D-III district tournament.
Both teams played rugged schedules to get to this point as Africentric’s five losses came to Division I squads Huber Heights Wayne, Columbus Walnut Ridge, Hillard Bradley and D-I state semifinalist Pickerington Central along with Huntington (W.Va.) as part of the No. 2 strength of schedule in all of Division III, per MartinRPI.
O-G’s schedule featured plenty of tough tilts, ranking sixth in D-III, as losses to D-I powers Findlay and Lima Senior by 12 points combined are the only blemishes on a year that’s seen the Titans take a 15-game win streak into Dayton.
O-G’s balance and depth have been its strengths this season as only one Titan averages double figures as part of the 64.8 ppg the team scores. Sophomore Colin White (19 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 20 3-pointers) has been a postseason powerhouse with 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two steals per game while shooting 60.7 percent in the Titans’ five tourney triumphs, including a 22-point, eight-board effort in a 51-44 win over No. 1 Colonel Crawford in the regional finals.
White is the only double-digit scorer on the team but four more players avderage at least six points a contest. Guard Eli Schmenk averages 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game with 29 longballs in the bombs-away distance attack for O-G while 6-7 junior Theo Maag (6.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg) is shooting 62 percent from the field. Guard Carson Fuka (7.2 ppg, 2.2 apg) leads the team with 37 3-pointers while Caleb Kuhlman (6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.8 apg), Carter Schimmoeller (4.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 30 3-pointers) and Hunter Stechschulte (5.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 18 3-pointers) round out a deep roster.
“It’s definitely been a strength of ours, our versatility to bring guys in that bring the same level of talent off the bench,” said McGlaughlin. “Colin’s been a steady force for us scoring the basketball but I’ll bet we’ve had seven different guys be our second-leading scorer. Our schedule didn’t set us up to go 22-0, but it’s to prepare us for moments like this.
“(Going to state) last year was huge for us, even if it wasn’t a packed house with COVID. Taht’s going to pay dividends for us, there’s nothing like playing in the state tournament … The guys have done a fantastic job of taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve. It’s going to be a tall challenge but at the same time, we like the way we’re playing right now.”
OTHER SEMIFINAL: The Titans and Nubians’ 10:45 a.m. tilt on Friday will precede a 2 p.m. D-III semifinal between a pair of returning state squads in Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-9) and Cincinnati Taft (17-8).
Lutheran East is making its fourth straight trip to state as the Eagles made the regionals in D-II in 2020 before the season was canceled. The defending D-III state champs also took home titles in 2005 and 2017. Lutheran East’s eight losses are misleading as the program has the toughest strength of schedule in Division III, defeating D-II state semifinalist Gilmour Academy on Feb. 5 and with losses to D-I state semifinalists Cleveland St. Ignatius and Lakewood St. Edward and defending D-II state champion and current semifinalist Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
6-8 sophomore Jesse McCulloch (16.7 ppg) was a first-team all-Northeast Lakes District pick, along with first-teamer Cody Head (6-4, Jr., 19 ppg), a Shaker Heights transfer, and third-teamer Jamail Spivey (6-1, point guard, Sr., 14.2 ppg), a Cornerstone Christian transfer. Juniors Nelson Johnson and Devin Belle are also transfers into the program from Hunting Valley University School and Pepper Pike Orange, respectively.
On the other side, the Taft Senators enter with the No. 3 strength of schedule in the state and multiple D-I prospects. 6-6 junior Rayvon Griffith (19.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2 spg), the Southeast District Player of the Year, has offers from Kansas, Ohio State, Louisville, Alabama and UCLA and is the top-ranked junior in Ohio by 247Sports.
6-2 senior Mekhi Elmore (12.2 ppg, 6.1 apg, 2.9 spg), 6-7 junior Eian Elmer (8.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg), 6-8 freshman Kerian Granville (7.5 ppg, 10.4 rpg) and 5-10 senior Brandon Comer (11 ppg, 3.1 rpg) make the Senators a tough team to top. Fueling Taft’s fire is a heartbreaking 47-45 loss at the buzzer to Worthington Christian in the D-III state semifinals a year ago.
The winners of the two D-III semifinals on Friday will meet in the state championship game at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
