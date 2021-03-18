A pair of Putnam County squads with unfinished business on their minds will get their chance at state glory at long last this week as the 99th annual state boys basketball championships will get underway at University of Dayton Arena begining Friday.
In Division IV, No. 4 Columbus Grove (24-2) will get a long-awaited state opportunity after last year’s 26-0 squad saw its season ended ahead of the regional finals.
The Bulldogs will face an up-tempo squad from the banks of the Ohio River in New Boston Glenwood (24-2) in a 2 p.m. D-IV state semifinal on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf (20-4) will battle a loaded Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squad with Division I talent and a 14- mark in the Division III state semifinals on Friday evening at 8 p.m.
Division IV
For Columbus Grove, the chance to compete at the state level is a dream not just a full year in the making but nearly a decade and a half. This year’s regional title unlocked just the second state appearance in school history, dating back to a 2006 D-IV state runner-up finish, ironically to Glenwood rival South Webster, 83-65.
Though current head coach Chris Sautter was coaching against the Bulldogs at Ada that season, current CG assistant Kyle Meyer was the No. 2 banana with Eric Maag, netting 44 points in the two state games combined that season.
All that in mind, the Bulldogs are plenty motivated to show what they can do.
“It’s great to be at state but I think if you asked the kids from last year how things would play out, we’d be 29-0 and win it all,” admitted Sautter, who coached Ada to the 2009 state tournament. “No disrespect to Parkway or anyone we’d have to play but that ws their mindset. It says a lot about our kids that we were able to get back through our district but I think our kids still have some unfinished business.”
The Bulldogs have dealt with plenty of adversity on top of the COVID-19-affected 2020-21 season, with a late start from a state semifinal football run and injuries to multiple key cogs on the roster like Gabe Clement, Ethan Halker and Tayt Birnesser.
“We’re probably as healthy as we’re going to be. I think our schedule and the way the year’s gone, it’s made these kids tougher and better,” said Sautter. “If you’re going to go through all that, you might as well keep on winning.”
Northwest Conference Player of the Year Blake Reynolds is the do-it-all utility knife for the Bulldogs as the 6-4 senior averages 15.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41 percent from the field in all 26 games this year.
Tayt Birnesser (6-3, Sr.) is close behind as a deadly threat from long range, scoring 15.1 ppg with 70 made 3-pointers (44 percent) on the year. Gabe Clement (6-1, Sr.), who has battled through a knee injury in football and was sidelined later in the regular season, provides plenty of athleticism with 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 15 contests this season while shooting 67 percent.
Trey Sautter (6-1, Jr., 8.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 49 3-pointers, 41 percent), Bo Birnesser (6-2, Fr., 5.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 24 3-pointers, 46 percent), Jacksen Schroeder (5-10, Jr., 3.4 ppg, 2.4 apg) and Halker (6-1, Sr., 5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 57 percent field goal shooting) provide plenty of depth for the Grove attack.
“You make it this far, you’ve got to have more than one guy,” said Sautter. “There’s been games with Blake being our fourth-leading scorer but his impact is more than putting the ball in the hole. We’re OK when Blake or Tayt score 30 but we’re a whole lot better when those two are at 14, 15 points and there’s three or four other guys in double digits too.”
The defensive end will be key for the Bulldogs on Friday against Glenwood, champions of the Southern Ohio Conference. The trip for Glenwood marks the first in school history since 1960 for a school with just 18 seniors in the building. One of those seniors is two-time Southeast District Player of the Year Kyle Sexton.
The 6-5 scoring maestro broke the school record with 1,707 career points in the Tigers’ win over Berlin Hiland in the regional finals and the future Ohio Valley University (NCAA Division II) hooper averages 21.4 points a night.
“He passes really well, shoots the three and can post it up,” said Sautter of Sexton. “Everything kinda runs through him and they’ve surrounded him with guys that can shoot from the perimeter.”
That cast includes seniors Chase Clark (6-6, 10.7 ppg, 11.8 rpg), De’Von Jones (6-2, 14.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and Tanner Voiers (6-1, 19.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and juniors Grady Jackson, Brady Voiers and Seth Perry.
The Tigers aren’t afraid to put up shots, averaging 72.3 points per contest, though the last two games at the regional level have been low-scoring with a 50-48 win over Grandview Heights and a 44-39 win against Berlin Hiland in the regional finals.
Division III
Though Ottawa-Glandorf is no stranger to the state stage with seven state trips and three crowns since the turn of the century, the Titans’ trip to Dayton this week will mark the first regional title since O-G won the 2013 state crown.
The Titans were ranked No. 2 in the state a season ago entering the tournament and reached the regional finals at 25-1 before the season was halted just short of the state championships, fuel for the 2020-21 season and a chance for a new start.
“Any trip to the Final Four is special and something that we never take for granted,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin, who coached the team to state trips in 2012 and 2013. “Last year was unfortunate but we had to move past that and focus on this year. I’m very proud of how our kids responded to all the distractions that 2020-21 has brought us.”
O-G has had a much different path to state than its opponents, the Falcons of Cleveland Heights Lutheran East. While the latter has rolled past opponents by 40 points per game on average (88-47.3), the Titans have a 56-53 overtime district semifinal win over Coldwater, a 52-48 regional semiifnal win over Archbold and a second-half comeback win over Johnstown-Monroe (64-56) in the regional finals to their credit.
“We’ve showed that we can win close games and play different styles of basketball,” added McGlaughlin. “You aren’t always going to play that perfect game but this group just finds ways to get it done.”
Though the Titans challenged themselves during the season, few opponents provide the punch of Lutheran East, anchored by 6-8 senior Jay Billingsley (16.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.9 bpg), a Georgetown University commit.
Lutheran East has reached the state tournament in four of the last five years, including a trip to the D-III state finals in 2019. The Falcons’ three losses this season have come to powerhouses Akron Buchtel (88-82, Jan. 31) and Lakewood St. Edward (52-51, Feb. 9) and the No. 1 team in Division II, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (67-54, Feb. 16).
Guards Collin Albert (6-0, Sr., over 1,000 career points), Sirr Hughes (6-0, Sr.) and forwards Jalen Knott (6-3, Sr.) and Jared Lary (6-5, Sr.) round out the starting unit with Bilingsley, along with senior B.J. Busbee and junior Jordan Cannon off the pine.
The two squads have one common opponent in Toledo St. Francis. O-G downed the Knights at “The Supreme Court” 62-44 on Feb. 6 while Lutheran East hosted St. Francis on Dec. 18 and won, 65-52.
“They have athletes everywhere and really do a great job on the defensive side of the ball,” said McGlaughlin of Lutheran East, which he cited as having similar size to St. Francis with the full-court defensive effort of a team like Lima Senior. “I think the key to the game is forcing Lutheran East to make contested shots. We need to take care of the basketball and when we get opportunities to attack them, we need to capitalize.”
Senior sharpshooter Brennen Blevins leads the scoring charge with 15.6 points per game, including 65 made 3-pointers, while 6-7 senior Owen Nichols (14.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2 apg, 1.1 spg) and Colin White (6-3, Fr., 10 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 spg) chip in key buckets. 6-1 junior guard Eli Schmenk (6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 27 3-pointers) and Carter Schimmoeller (5-9, Jr., 3.3 ppg, 2.8 apg, 21 3-pointers) add some depth on the perimeter.
