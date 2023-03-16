Saturday will mark the 10th state tournament appearance for Ottawa-Glandorf in school history and the fourth time under head coach Tyson McGlaughlin as the Titans continue a March tradition of long tournament treks.
O-G (24-3), which finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Division III Associated Press poll, will make its third straight appearance in Dayton in its quest to bring home the fourth state championship to Ottawa and the first in a decade.
The first step in that trek will come in a state semifinal tilt on Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m. against a familiar opponent, the Nubians of Columbus Africentric Early College.
The Titans and Nubians played a classic at UD Arena a season ago in the Division III state semifinals as Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to outscore Africentric 22-11 in the fourth quarter and prevail 53-48.
Though O-G came up three points short in a state title game loss to Cincinnati Taft, two of the Titans’ five starters are back for this year’s go-round in all-Ohio wing Colin White and standout forward Theo Maag.
The matchup last season was a duel for the ages between White, who put up 31 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three assists as a sophomore, and Africentric’s Dailyn Swain. The Xavier University commit, Mr. Basketball finalist and 2022 D-III Player of the Year was dominant as a junior with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals while shooting 13-of-18 from the field. However, following a 12-0 O-G run to start the fourth quarter and put the Titans up 43-37, Swain was whistled for a technical for hanging on the rim after a breakaway dunk in a controversial decision.
White has blossomed for a third stellar season in Blue and Gold, averaging 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals per game while shooting 50 percent on field goals, 35 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent at the free throw line.
Maag, who also saw time with White in the Titans’ 58-52 D-III state semifinal loss to Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in 2021, has been a key in the post for McGlaughlin’s squad, averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 boards a game while shooting 60 percent from the field.
Junior sniper Caden Erford is the Titans’ second leading scorer at 13.7 points a game, nailing 69 3-pointers at a 45 percent clip while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 helpers per game.
With Hunter Stechschulte (8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.4 spg), Grant Schroeder (4.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and Levi Unterbrink (3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg) rounding out the core of the O-G rotation, the up-tempo Titans will look for success after being pushed to the brink in a 62-55 double-OT regional championship victory over Wayne Trace that saw White finish with 17 points and 11 rebounds after being held down for much of the contest. The seven-point margin was just the seventh single-digit finish in 27 games for O-G and the first since a 65-62 win over Defiance on Feb. 10.
On the Africentric side of things, the perennially-contending program tested itself during the regular season with its five losses coming to current state semifinalists Rocky River Lutheran East (D-II), Pickerington Central (D-I) and Division I opponents Cleveland St. Ignatius, Hilliard Bradley and Columbus Northland.
After rumbling through their three sectional and district games by an average of 45 points per game, the Nubians battled past Sugarcreek Garaway in a 49-47 slugfest in regional semifinal action at Ohio University. The 6-7 Swain put up 20 points and seven rebounds in that victory, aided by 19 key points from 6-2 junior guard Cortez Freeman as the Nubians rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit. A close-fought battle saw Swain tie the game with a layup with 28 seconds left before Freeman, Swain’s cousin and a transfer from Canal Winchester, hit two late FTs to secure the win.
In the regional finals at OU against South Point, Swain scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to pull away for a regional championship, along with six steals and three blocks while holding South Point’s leading scorer Caleb Lovely to nine points and 1-of-10 shooting from long range.
Laron Fuller, a 5-9 junior guard, had 11 points against South Point and is one of multiple players with experience from last year’s semifinal vs. O-G, along with 6-0 senior wing Dyson Bibins and 6-5 senior forward Preston Steele.
Following the O-G-Africentric semifinal tilt will be a collision between Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at 2 p.m. with the winners meeting Sunday evening at 5:15 p.m. at UD Arena.
Lutheran East (20-5) is making its sixth state trip in seven years (including the 2020 season) and has eyes on reaching the state peak for the second time in that span (2017, 2021) after falling to eventual D-III champ Cincinnati Taft 56-43 in last year’s semifinals.
With eight underclassmen on its roster, the Falcons challenged themselves with games against state qualifying Lutheran West, Richmond Heights and Africentric along with defending state champ Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and powerhouses Lakewood St. Edward, Cleveland St. Ignatius and more. Only North Lima South Range came within 25 points of Lutheran East in the district finals as the Falcons have cruised to the postseason, led by talented 6-8 junior big man Jesse McCulloch, point guard Cody Head and freshman forward TJ Crumble. McCulloch has offers from Michigan State, Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Iowa and Michigan, among others, while the 6-7 Crumble has offers from Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, LSU and others.
Harvest Prep (21-6) has found its stride in recent weeks with 11 straight wins after a 6-5 start to the season that included losses to state-qualifying squads Richmond Heights and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.
Sophomore Brandon Roddy (11.5 ppg), who has been offered by Xavier already, and junior Adonus Abrams are two of the top performers for the Warriors this season along with senior Nyelle Shaheed (6-5 forward, 17 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and senior guard Zyaun Hutson (12 ppg).
Harvest Prep will be gunning for its second title in school history (2019).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.