SUNDAY
DIVISION II FINAL
AKRON BUCHTEL 51,
R.R. LUTHERAN WEST 49
DAYTON — Akron Buchtel senior Marcel Boyce Jr. made two free throws with 14 seconds left in the game, and a made basket at the buzzer Rocky River Lutheran West forced video replay where it was determined that the shot was no good giving Buchtel a 51-49 win Sunday in the OHSAA Division II boys basketball state championship at University of Dayton Arena.
This is Buchtel’s first state championship after a 23-6 record on the season. The Griffins were making their seventh appearance at the state tournament.
The largest lead for either team was only five points, Lutheran West led by five with 7:25 left in the first quarter and Buchtel led by five with 5:26 left in the second quarter.
Buchtel trailed 44-42, when Boyce, who had a game-high 18 points, scored six-straight points to give Buchtel a 48-44 lead with three minutes and thirty seconds to play. Lutheran West (25-4) tied the game at 49 when junior point guard Derek Fairley completed a three-point play with just over two minutes to play.
After Boyce made both free throws to give Buchtel the late lead 51-49, only 14 seconds remained in the game. After a timeout by both teams, Lutheran West looked to have possibly tied the game after a shot by sophomore forward Matthew Meyer went in at the buzzer. After an official’s video review, it was determined that the ball was still in the hands of Meyer as the buzzer sounded. ending the game 51-49.
Boyce Jr., a Wayne State University football commit, finished 7-of-10 at the free throw line in the 18-point, six-rebound effort for the Griffins while Khoi Thurmon (Purdue Fort Wayne commit) had 11 points, three boards and three assists and senior Jayden Maxwell added 10 points.
Meyer paced the Longhorns in their first state trip since 1998 with a dozen points and seven rebounds while junior Jayson Levis had 10 points and five caroms and Derek Fairley added nine points and seven assists.
DIVISION IV FINAL
RICHMOND HEIGHTS 70,
CRESTVIEW 26
DAYTON — Richmond Heights won its second straight Division IV boys basketball state championship, defeating Convoy Crestview 70-26 Sunday at the University of Dayton Arena. This was the Spartans’ fourth consecutive trip to the state final four and extended their win streak to 49 consecutive victories.
The top-ranked Spartans (29-0) started the game on a 7-0 run and never looked back, leading the whole game and forcing the Knights to 18 turnovers and limiting them to 31% shooting from the floor.
Richmond Heights limited Crestview (25-4, No. 5) to zero points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth quarter. The lead went up to 44 points, a new record for largest margin of victory in a Division IV state championship game, a record previously set in 1953 when Cincinnati Mariemont defeated Philo 87-44.
A Nate Lichtle 3-pointer tied the game at 16-16 with 4:12 left in the second quarter before Richmond Heights ripped off a 15-6 run across the stanza. Crestview’s Mitch Temple connected from half-court at the halftime buzzer to trim the Spartan lead to 31-22 at the break before the Knights were held to just four points over the next 16 minutes.
Richmond Heights was led by sophomore Dorian Jones who had 25 points and four steals. Jones shot 7-for-10 from the three point line, setting a new record for most three-point field goals made in a Division IV state championship game (previous record was six, set in 1994 by Worthington Christian’s Todd Humrichouser). Junior Jeremy Wilson also led the Spartan effort with 12 points and nine rebounds as the Spartans forced 18 Crestview turnovers. Hosea Steele Jr. had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Crestview was led by senior Gavin Etzler who had seven points and three rebounds, and senior Carson Hunter who had five points and three rebounds. This was Crestview’s fifth trip to the state final four and second state runner up trophy, to go along with two state titles (2014, 2019).
The 26 points marked the fewest in a state final since New Carlisle defeated Canfield 43-26 in the 1940 Class B championship game.
DIVISION I FINAL
AKRON HOBAN 53,
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 47
DAYTON — A strong fourth quarter gave Akron Archbishop Hoban its first Division boys basketball state championship in 33 years, as they defeated defending state champions Pickerington Central 53-47 Sunday at the University of Dayton Arena.
Hoban (26-3) led by one point at halftime. The third quarter was low scoring as Pickerington Central (24-6, No. 7) scored six points and Hoban put up five points, leading to a tie game at the end of the quarter with 31 points each.
Hoban started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run, which was the largest run of the game. Hoban freshman Sam Greer put up four points, contributing to the Knight’s fourth quarter run and extending the lead to as many as 12 points. Hoban never let the Tigers bring the lead within six points for the last seven minutes of the game.
Hoban was led by senior Logan Vowles with 17 points — including five makes from long range — and seven rebounds. Greer finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals while William Scott Jr. tallied 13 points and eight boards.
2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball Devin Royal led the Tigers with 15 points and eight rebounds as the Ohio State commit shot 5-of-15 from the field in his final game for PC. Senior Gavin Headings contributed 12 points and eight rebounds, and senior Markell Johnson added 11 points and two steals for the Tigers.
This was the Knights’ first state championship since 1989 and its third trip to the state final four.
This was Pickerington Central’s fifth trip to the state final four and its first state runner up trophy, to go along with two state titles in 2022 and 2013.
SATURDAY
DIVISION I SEMIFINAL
AKRON HOBAN 49,
TOLEDO ST. JOHN’S 36
DAYTON — Akron Archbishop Hoban advanced to the Division I state final after defeating Toledo St. John’s Jesuit in the semifinal game Saturday night at the University of Dayton Arena.
Two players for the Knights achieved a double-double. Junior Jonas Nichols had 14 points and 11 rebounds while freshman Sam Greer had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior William Scott Jr. contributed 12 points to advance the Knights (25-3) to their second state final in school history.
St. John’s Jesuit (19-10) outscored Hoban 17-7 in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to make up for the 42-19 deficit.
Titans junior Joseph Taylor neared a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds while recording three steals for St. John’s, which was making its first trip to the state tournament since 2009 and eyeing its first state tourney win since finishing as Division I state runner-up in 2004. Senior CJ Hornbeak added 10 points and senior Mitchell Michalak had eight rebounds.
The loss for St. John’s Jesuit marks the end of an unbelievable tournament run that saw the Titans seed ninth in their district and finish tied for fourth in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference before upsetting No. 2 seed Tiffin Columbian and top seed Toledo Whitmer in sectionals and districts, respectively, before beating Perrysburg and No. 9 Garfield Heights in the regional tournament.
