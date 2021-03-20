DAYTON – Columbus Grove closed the game on a 9-0 run to rally past New Boston Glenwood 58-53 in a Division IV boys basketball state semifinal at UD Arena in Dayton on Friday afternoon.
“Give our kids credit, they hung in there and made plays down the stretch like you would expect,” said Grove coach Chris Sautter. “I have a lot of faith in these guys they’ll find ways to get wins. I’m proud of them.”
Trailing 53-49 after a lay-up with three minutes left, Columbus Grove started its rally when Tayt Birnesser hit a triple with 2:30 left. After a Glenwood miss, Blake Reynolds put the Bulldogs ahead with a jumper.
“You want your guys to make plays down the stretch,” said Sautter.
Glenwood, who missed its final four shots, saw the lead grow when Reynolds answered another miss with a jumper with a minute left.
Off a miss, Gabe Clement finished the scoring when he hit a lay-up in transition.
Reynolds tallied a game-high 22 points in the win. Birnesser added 14 and Clement chipped in 12.
Kyle Sexton paced Glenwood with 14 points. Devon Jones added 12.
Columbus Grove (25-2) will face Botkins (26-3) in Sunday’s championship game.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took the lead for good when Collin Albert hit a bucket in the paint with 6:05 left in the third as the Falcons fended off Ottawa-Glandorf 58-53 in a Division III state semifinal.
Twice in the second half, O-G cut the lead down to one. Colin White split a pair of free throws with 5:06 left in the third to make the score 34-33, but Lutheran East knocked down back-to-back triples to push the lead out to 40-33.
Down 50-44 with 2:12 left, the Titans put together a run to close the gap again. Will Kaufman and Brennan Blevins both hit lay-ups, then Blevins hit one free throw to make the score 50-49 with 1:48 to go.
The Falcons took over from there, closing out the game 8-3 run to make the final 58-52.
Blevins tallied 23 points to lead the Titans (20-5). Owen Nichols chipped in 15 points.
Jalen Knott led a balanced Lutheran East (15-3) attack with 13 points. Albert and BJ Busbee each added 11 points and Georgetown commit Jalin Billingsley chipped in 10 points.
DIVISION III
LUTHERAN EAST (58) – Albert 11; Billingsley 10; Hughes 9; Knott 13; Lary 4; Cannon 0; Busbee 11. Totals 19-36 13-17 58.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) – Schimmoeller 4; Blevins 23; Kaufman 5; Nichols 15; White 3; Fuka 0; Schmenk 0; Jordon 0; Maag 2. Totals 18-42 11-14 52.
Three-point goals: Lutheran East 7-14 – (Albert 0-1, Hughes 1-3, Knott 3-6, Busbee 3-4). Ottawa-Glandorf 5-11 – (Blevins 4-8, Nichols 1-2, White 0-1). Rebounds: Lutheran East 16 (Billingsley 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 28 (White 9). Turnovers: Lutheran East 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.
Lutheran East 10 17 17 14 – 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 14 11 15 – 52
DIVISION IV
NEW BOSTON GLENWOOD (53) – Jones 12; Jackson 5; T. Voiers 9; Sexton 14; Clark 7; B. Voiers 6. Totals 22-48 6-9 53.
COLUMBUS GROVE (58) – Reynolds 22; T. Birnesser 14; Clement 12; Sautter 2; Halker 6; B. Birnesser 0; Schroeder 2. Totals 22-41 7-8 58.
Three-point goals: Glenwood 3-9 – (Jones 0-2, Jackson 0-1, T. Voiers 1-3, Sexton 1-1, Clark 1-1, B. Voiers 0-1. Columbus Grove 7-17 – (Reynolds 1-3, T. Birnesser 4-6, Clement 2-4, Sautter 0-2, B. Birnesser 0-1, Schroeder 0-1). Rebounds: Glenwood 25 (Sexton 9), Columbus Grove 22 (Halker 7). Turnovers: Glenwood 8, Columbus Grove 11.
Glenwood 12 14 18 9 – 53
Columbus Grove 18 9 10 21 – 58
