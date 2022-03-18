DIVISION III SEMIFINALS
CIN. TAFT 56, CLE. HTS. LUTHERAN EAST 43
DAYTON — Cincinnati Taft clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter on Friday afternoon, holding defending Division III state champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East scoreless for the last 5:32 of the game in a 56-43 win in a D-III state semifinal at UD Arena in Dayton.
The win propels Taft (18-8, No. 9 AP) to its first state final since 2011, when it set scoring records in a 95-52 win over Cleveland Central Catholic to win the D-III title. Junior standout Rayvon Griffith led four double-digit scorers for the Senators with 17 points and six rebounds. Brandon Cromer and Mekhi Elmore each had 11 points for Taft while Kerian Granville-Britt put up 10 points and nine rebounds as the Senators finished the game on a 13-3 run.
Cody Head’s 16 points led the way for Lutheran East (16-10), which was making its fifth straight state tournament trip with titles in 2017 and 2021. Jesse McCulloch had 15 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 54 seconds left in regulation. After a back-and-forth first quarter, Lutheran East took an 18-17 lead on a Head 3-pointer with 4:58 in the second quarter. Cromer took the lead back for Taft with a trey, a lead the Senators did not relinquish.
Lutheran East got as close as 45-43 on a 3-pointer by Head but did not score for the final 5:32.
The state appearance for Taft is the third in school history after the 2011 title and a season ago where the Senators fell on a buzzer-beater against Worthington Christian in the D-III semifinals.
