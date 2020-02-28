With no area boys qualifying for the Division II state bowling tournament this weekend at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, this one’s for the girls.
The Bryan girls team, last year’s state runners-up in Division II, are back in Columbus for another go-round and another chance at a state title, the first in the sport in school history.
The girls meet begins Saturday with the qualifying round beginning at 10:30 a.m. Any potential inclement weather would push the tournament to its scheduled snow date of Monday, March 2.
Along with the Golden Bear roster of seniors Emma Meade and Jade Easley, junior Gabi Bany, sophomores Faith Harding and Alexis Firm and freshmen Zeby Duman and Jessica Federspiel, another local bowler will compete in the form of Napoleon sophomore Spencer Schwaiger.
Schwaiger, daughter of Napoleon head coach Randy Schwaiger, has a bit of state experience with last year’s state semifinal team, bowling a 165 game as a sub in the first game at the state competition.
With another year under her belt and a state spot in hand, the Wildcat youngster also has a shot to have success this weekend.
“She’s obviously living the dream right now,” said Randy Schwaiger of Spencer’s spot at state, earned by a 588 series (181-202-205) that earned the final individual qualifying spot. “She’s achieved her goal of reaching state, even though I know she wanted to make it as a team.
“Right now she holds the record for an average for a season and high game for a season so she’s reached a lot of goals this season.”
Schwaiger was very close to having been joined by her teammates at the state tourney as Napoleon came up 13 pins shy of Bryan for the third and final state tournament spot but Schwaiger’s series was five pins clear of Galion freshman Kadence Fairchild to earn the individual berth.
In terms of her success at the state tourney, the sky could be the limit for Schwaiger.
“The goal down there would be a first team all-Ohio and to compete very well,” said Randy Schwaiger. “I think our best individual finish going back was Allison Vermuelen getting second place in 2015 and getting first team all-Ohio.
“Spencer’s defintely capable of throwing a big number, she’s just going to have to take advantage of the practice sessions. If she can do that, hopefully her confidence will take over and she can relax. The ball will do the work and her score should reflect that.”
From Bryan’s perspective, state glory is within their reach after falling 724-714 to St. Marys in the final round of the team bracket at last year’s tournament.
With Meade (2019 first team all-Ohio), Easley (second team) and Harding (honorable mention) all returning to this year’s squad after all-state performances a year ago, the squad is more than confident in their abilities to compete on the big lanes.
“We’ve had a pretty good year with the girls, returning the majority of our starters this year,” said Bryan coach Dustin Gillett, whose Bears won the NWOAL championships and the sectional tournament at River City before a third-place team finish at districts. “We struggled at sectionals a little bit and were able to pull back and win it and then we bounced back in districts after being down. These girls have a drive in them. It seems to be our thing to start slow but they’ve always fought back.”
Easley tallied a third-place finish at sectionals with a 599 series and was 13th overall individually with a 557 series heading into the state tournament. Meade put in efforts of 531 and 534 at sectionals and districts, respectively, but the sophomore Harding stole the show with a 593 series at district to finish tied for sixth overall.
The trio have been able to pace the Bears for much of their outstanding season but the depth of the team this season has led to much of their success. Bany rolled a 448 at sectionals and 492 at districts while Zeby Duman rolled a 436 at the district level to help back up the team effort.
That depth and potential for improvement at state could be what puts the Bears over the edge, according to Gillett.
“Sometimes that’s all it takes,” said Gillett. “You go in having an idea what your averages are and what to expect but when someone really steps up with a big game, that’s sometimes what puts a team over the edge to win. All our girls are capable of doing that. They strive off each other and build off each other and don’t get down on one another.
“It may be as easy as we get our average from our top three girls and then have Zeby or Gabi throw way over their average and that’s what puts us over the edge. All that depends on what oil pattern we have and how the girls adjust.”
Joining the Bears in the team competition are defending D-II girls state champion St. Marys and the following schools: Worthington Christian, Galion Northmor, Uhrichsville Claymont, Carrollton, Girard, Wooster Triway, Akron Springfield, Akron Coventry, Coldwater, Washington Court House Washington, Springfield Greenon, Urbana, Mechanicsburg, Bellefontaine and Benjamin Logan
