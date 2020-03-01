COLUMBUS — After coming up short in the 2019 state championships, Bryan would not be denied in 2020 as the Golden Bear girls bowling team claimed the Division II state championship Saturday at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl.
The Bears got things going with a fourth-place finish following the team qualifying rounds, tallying a team total score of 3,047, 19 pins behind Benjamin Logan in third.
Then, heading into the team tournament portion as one of the top eight qualifiers, the Bears defeated defending D-II state champion St. Marys in the first round of the bracket in four games (162-153, 163-205, 184-135, 177-176) before toppling top-seeded Springfield Greenon 197-181, 215-195, 192-143 in the semifinals.
That victory set Bryan up against Coldwater, second in the qualifying portion, in the state finals and the Bears broke through with a 183-161, 136-191, 158-125, 188-181 triumph.
Our seniors this year, two years ago they were third and last year they were second," said Bryan girls coach Dustin Gillett. "They knew what they wanted and they helped us develop as a team. The girls went out and finished the job and we couldn't be prouder of them."
"When we found out we drew St. Marys, we thought oh boy. But we did what we did. To be the best you've got to beat the best and I think we beat some of the best teams in the entire state of Ohio. To play those three teams, we had to fight for everything to win and only lose two baker games through all those matches, that's incredible."
Sophomore Faith Harding led the charge for the Bears individually with games of 217, 209 and 165 for Bryan, garnering a first team all-Ohio spot with a 591 series after an honorable mention effort last season.
"Faith was throwing a great ball the first two games," said Gillett. The rest of it came down to everybody having good games and not having bad games. It was really a team win for us. Everybody stepped up.
Senior Jade Easley put together a 535 series, good for 19th overall, freshman Zeby Duman was tied for 33rd overall with a 504 series and senior Emma Meade put together games of 208, 134 and 158 for a 500 series. Junior Gabi Bany tallied games of 148, 124 and 177.
Individually, Napoleon sophomore Spencer Schwaiger acquitted herself well on the state stage, putting together a 168-139-180 outing (487 series).
