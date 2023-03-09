It likely had little to do with the play on the court, but for Cincinnati Purcell Marian, the chance to play in another state championship has to smell pretty sweet.
No, not because of the win in the semifinals.
It’s because they’ll have clean uniforms to play in.
When asked about an adjustment playing on the college court at University of Dayton Arena, Cincinnati Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosely revealed another bit of information outside of his discussion of remembering which 3-point arc to shoot from.
“Well I thought I talked about it (with them), but I also thought I washed their jerseys,” said Mosely as players Dee Alexander and Cy’Aira Miller made a face. “They’re actually playing in dirty jerseys.”
“The smell of the jerseys was bad,” said Alexander.
When asked whose job it will be to wash them ahead of Saturday’s D-II state title game against Canal Fulton Northwest, Alexander’s answer was simple.
“Not him. One of the other coaches is gonna have to.”
Thursday marked the 48th annual installment of the OHSAA girls basketball state championships. Here’s some facts and figures from Thursday’s tourney opener and the girls state field at large:
- Thursday’s result between Bryan and Purcell Marian was an intriguing one when you look at the stats. Purcell Marian won by double digits despite shooting 2-of-17 from outside the arc. During the season, the Cavaliers shot 690 3-pointers, making 249. The team’s top longballers Jayda Mosley (74 makes, 38 percent), Trinity Small (50, 38.5%), Cy’Aira Miller (37, 41.6%) and Ky’Aira Miller (35, 43%) combined to shoot 2-for-15 in the game from long range.
- Bryan’s Ella Rau picked a good time to have a good day in Thursday’s setback. The junior guard, who averaged just 5.3 points and about one 3-point make per game entering the state tourney, hit three treys in the first half, finishing with 11 points to tie for team-best.
- Dee Alexander’s 34 points is the third-most in a D-II state game behind 37 from Zia Cooke of Toledo Rogers in a 2019 state semifinal and Chagrin Falls’ Jane Phend in the 1983 Class AA semifinals in 1983. Alexander was 12-of-16 from the field against Bryan and was 11-of-14 with 25 points and 16 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 62-38 D-III state title win over Worthington Christian last year.
- Of the 40 listed state tournament officials for this weekend, a pair of referees hail from the area. Edgerton resident Austin Cape, a 14-year official, and Montpelier and Defiance College grad Dylan Woods, a six-year official, each officiated their first career state tournament this weekend.
- Despite Alexander’s success Thursday after winning Ms. Basketball on Wednesday, don’t always assume that the award means a title will follow. Aside from KK Bransford’s first of back-to-back awards for Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in 2021, the Ms. Basketball winner has not played for a state championship since former Ohio State and WNBA standout Kelsey Mitchell led Cincinnati Princeton to a D-I title in 2014. In fact, three-time winner Kierstan Bell of Canton McKinley (2017-19) is the only in that stretch to even make the state tournament and that came in her sophomore year of 2017. From the first year of the award in 1988 until 2015, the 29 Ms. Basketball winners won the state title 11 times, finished state runner-up six more times and reached the state tournament three times, marking 20-for-29 on reaching the final four. Since then, it’s been a 3-for-9 showing on reaching the state tourney and one title.
- Four different schools had a girls basketball team at state and a boys team still alive in regionals. Cincinnati Princeton and Pickerington Central in Division I entered the week with both teams competing, though the Princeton boys fell Wednesday to Fairfield and PC’s boys team plays Thursday night against Westerville South. In Division III, Columbus Africentric’s girls team will play Wheelersburg Friday at 11 a.m. while the boys picked up a 49-47 regional semifinal win over Sugarcreek Garaway. If Africentric’s girls team wins, their state title game is at 5:15 p.m. with the boys regional final set for 1 p.m. against South Point.
Finally, the Berlin Hiland Hawks will play at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the D-IV girls state semifinals against New Madison Tri-Village while the boys beat Federal Hocking Tuesday 55-51 to move to Friday’s regional final against Westerville Northside Christian at 7 p.m. at Ohio University.
- Speaking of Tri-Village, some surnames should sound familiar as the No. 1 Patriots (28-0) followed the T-V boys’ trip to state last year with a breakthrough win this year after falling in two straight regional finals. Tri-Village’s boys team beat Antwerp 44-41 in the D-IV state semifinals.
- Doylestown Chippewa coach Dennis Schrock likely feels like a dean of coaching wherever he goes, but the 38-year coach of the Chipps does even more so in this state tournament. Of the 16 state head coaches, seven are in either their first or second year with their current school, including Berlin Hiland coach Brady Schlabach in his first year of coaching overall. The 2016 Hiland grad took over the reins from Jason Mishler, who coached for a year after Schlabach’s father Dave, a coaching Hall of Famer that led the Hiland girls to 16 state trips, six state titles and a 689-99 career record in 30 years.
- Bryan was far from the only state newcomer heading into this weekend. Grafton Midview and Olmsted Falls in Division I, Canal Fulton Northwest in Division II, Wheelersburg in Division III and both Toledo Christian and New Middletown Springfield in Division IV are all making their maiden state voyages. Cincinnati Princeton is making its third trip and first since 2014 in Division I while Proctorville Fairland’s D-II berth is the first since making it in 2014 and 2015. Tri-Village is making its second state trip and first since 2012.
